Meta sues Snap for documents to fight FTC's Facebook antitrust suit

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Meta seeks internal docs from rival social network company

Snap's lawyers contend subpoena is too broad, burdensome

Dispute tied to FTC's antitrust case in D.C. federal court

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday asked a California federal judge to force Snap Inc to turn over internal corporate documents that the Facebook parent company said it needs to defend against U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust claims.

In a filing in Los Angeles federal court, Meta's lawyers called Snap "centrally important" to the FTC's case as a rival of Meta's Facebook platform and said the company has "refused to provide the vast majority" of information sought through subpoenas in February.

Meta said it was seeking records that include information about how Snap viewed Meta's acquisitions of photo-sharing site Instagram in 2012 and the messaging platform WhatsApp in 2014. The FTC's lawsuit in Washington, D.C., federal court accused Meta of abusing its market power and seeks to unwind those deals. Meta has denied any market abuses.

Federal judges routinely are called on to referee disputes where one company demands business information from another, and the California court can be expected to address whether, as Snap claimed in Wednesday's jointly submitted filing, Meta's demand is too broad and overly burdensome.

Meta said in a statement on Wednesday that the "subpoena we served on Snap is standard procedure in civil antitrust litigation" and "is important to the preparation of Meta's defense against the FTC's meritless case."

Snap has asked the court to quash or narrow Meta's subpoenas. In a statement, a Snap representative said the company should not be compelled to "share untold mountains of documents and data, including the most competitively sensitive information in Snap's possession."

In the D.C. litigation, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in January declined Meta's bid to dismiss the agency's antitrust lawsuit.

Meta's push for records would require Snap to "reconstruct virtually every decision Snap has made," an attorney for Snap, Justina Sessions of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, said in Wednesday's court filing.

Sessions did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, and Meta's lawyers at O'Melveny & Myers and Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick did not immediately respond to a similar request.

The FTC has proposed a December 2023 trial date, and Meta has asked the court for more time.

The case is Meta Platforms Inc v. Snap Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-mc-00146.

For Meta: Catalina Joos Vergara of O'Melveny & Myers, and Kevin Huff of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick

For Snap: Justina Sessions of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

