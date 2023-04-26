Microsoft competitor’s billion-dollar consumer fraud case tossed by appeals court

Law Firms

(Reuters) - I have long maintained that when it comes to combating consumer fraud through private litigation, false advertising lawsuits by business rivals are a powerful complement – or even substitute – for class actions by duped customers.

But a new ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a good reminder that if you want to bring a Lanham Act lawsuit alleging that your business was hurt by a competitor’s false advertising, you have to be able to show that you were actually in competition.

Cybersecurity company TocMail Inc and its lawyers at Johnson & Martin claimed that if it hadn’t been for Microsoft Corp’s deceptive representations about the anti-phishing capabilities of its Safe Links email filtering service, customers would have flocked to TocMail for its allegedly more effective product. In federal trial court in Fort Pierce, Florida, TocMail's expert witness estimated the company’s lost profits from Microsoft's alleged deception to be at least $9.5 billion and possibly as much as $15 billion.

But TocMail failed to offer any evidence that any Microsoft customer actually would have bought its email security service instead of Microsoft’s product.

In fact, according to the per curiam opinion from 11th Circuit Judges Gerald Tjoflat, Kevin Newsom and Robert Luck, TocMail offered no proof that it has ever made a single sale or even made a meaningful effort to market its allegedly competing email filter, which had been available for sale for just two months before TocMail sued Microsoft.

The only evidence TocMail put forth was an inquiry about a lone Microsoft customer, a large company with a $300 million account, about whether its email filter was an adequate screen for a particular kind of phishing attempt. TocMail argued that if Microsoft had been truthful, that client might have turned to its product instead.

That was not sufficient, the appeals court said, to establish TocMail’s constitutional standing to sue. The court dismissed TocMail’s appeal of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s 2021 summary judgment ruling, which had concluded that Microsoft’s Safe Links promotional materials were not false or misleading. The 11th Circuit held that it did not have jurisdiction to consider the merits of TocMail’s assertions about the falsity of Microsoft’s ads because TocMail had no constitutional right to bring the Lanham Act lawsuit.

“TocMail had over a year to conduct discovery leading up to summary judgment,” the 11th Circuit said. “All TocMail needed was some evidence that it suffered an injury: some testimony, some survey, some report. But TocMail has none."

The 11th Circuit remanded the case to Cannon with instructions to dismiss TocMail’s complaint without prejudice. TocMail counsel Joshua Martin of Johnson & Martin said in an email statement that his client will refile its claims.

“We appreciate the court giving TocMail the opportunity to file another action, allowing TocMail to establish injury in order to hold Microsoft accountable,” Martin said.

Microsoft counsel Elliot Scherker of Greenberg Traurig did not respond to my query.

Interestingly, neither TocMail nor Microsoft made an issue of TocMail's Article III standing in their briefs to the appeals court. Microsoft had contested TocMail’s right to sue at the beginning of the litigation, in a motion to dismiss TocMail’s original complaint. The trial judge, Cannon, found at the time that TocMail had met Article III requirements by pleading economic harm. Microsoft did not seem to have pressed standing arguments in subsequent trial court motions: The only reference to TocMail’s right to sue in Cannon’s summary judgment ruling is a mention of her early finding that TocMail met Article III requirements.

But the 11th Circuit — which has recently shown particular interest in the issue of standing in consumer fraud cases — zeroed in TocMail’s lack of proof of any actual injury during oral arguments last December. TocMail’s lawyer, the court said, argued during oral arguments that the court can presume economic injury when there are only two businesses in the market and one of them is falsely touting its product.

In support of that proposition, TocMail cited the 2nd Circuit’s 2014 ruling in Merck Eprova AG v. Gnosis SPA, which held that false and deceptive advertising by one company in a two-player market – in Merck's case, for an ingredient in prenatal supplements — can be presumed to cause consumer confusion that injures the rival company.

The 11th Circuit said the 2nd Circuit decision was nevertheless distinguishable because it addressed the merits of Merck’s false advertising claim, not the threshold question of whether Merck had a right to sue. For the purposes of standing, the appeals court said, U.S. Supreme Court precedent cautions against speculating about the actions of an independent third party, such as an allegedly deceived consumer.

The appeals court said the more appropriate precedent is the 10th Circuit’s 2000 decision in Hutchinson v. Pfeil, which concluded that the presumption of injury from false commercial representations is not enough to establish standing in a Lanham Act suit. (The 11th Circuit didn't say so, but that case was unusual because it involved claims by an artist’s heirs about allegedly false representations regarding one of his paintings in an art exhibition catalog.)

As I mentioned, I’ve long been interested in Lanham Act litigation to police consumer fraud. It’s all too easy for business groups to attack consumer class actions as more of a benefit to plaintiffs' lawyers than to the allegedly duped customers they represent. That criticism is silenced when one business sues another for tainting the market with false representations.

But just as consumers have to prove past or imminent injury to establish their right to sue, so must businesses.

