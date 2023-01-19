Microsoft loses lawsuits against IRS over tax audit records

Summary

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Wednesday lost its bid in Seattle federal court to force the IRS to release tens of thousands of records tied to an audit that the agency is conducting of the technology company.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in a pair of opinions ruled against Microsoft, after concluding in one lawsuit that the Internal Revenue Service was properly shielding 49,400 pages from disclosure under the federal Freedom of Information Act and in the other lawsuit that Microsoft was not entitled to additional records pertaining to the firm's audit-related contracts with law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Boies Schiller Flexner.

Microsoft had accused the IRS of taking "extraordinary lengths to keep its agency records in the dark" and questioned "outsourcing" work to private law firms.

Martinez in both lawsuits said the IRS followed requirements under the public records law in responding to Microsoft's demand for documents.

"The court agrees with the IRS that they were reasonable and adequate under the circumstances of this case," Martinez wrote. "Microsoft has failed to introduce evidence of bad faith or to otherwise demonstrate that the IRS's actions were unreasonable."

The rulings were the latest chapter in a long clash between Microsoft and the IRS, whose audit of tax years 2004 to 2006 is ongoing, court records show. In his ruling, the judge said the "ongoing audit will turn 16 this year — eligible for a driver’s license. If Microsoft owes back taxes, the money is old enough to vote."

Attorneys for Microsoft at law firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Baker & McKenzie on Thursday declined to comment.

Representatives from Boies Schiller and Quinn Emanuel did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We respect the court's decision and will continue to cooperate with the IRS to resolve the underlying audit."

An IRS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft sued the IRS in Seattle in 2015 seeking records that included information about the agency's audit of Microsoft's "transfer pricing" covering Asia, Southeast Asia and South Pacific.

The IRS has looked at how technology companies account for the movement of goods and services across international lines.

U.S. Justice Department lawyers in court filings called the IRS audit of Microsoft "one of the largest in the service's history."

The IRS has released 91,900 pages in full, 13,000 pages in part. Among the withheld documents, the IRS said releasing more than 7,000 pages would interfere with enforcement proceedings.

In the law firm contracts lawsuit, the IRS released more than 337,000 and withheld 38,200 pages.

The agency also held back documents based on various legal privileges, including "deliberative process," which can shield communication from agency officials about steps they are considering.

In his rulings, Martinez said that over seven years "the parties have apparently engaged in good faith back and forth efforts to review and release these documents."

The case is Microsoft Corp v IRS, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, No. 2:15-cv-01605-RSM and 2:15-cv-00369-RSM.

For Microsoft: Patty Eakes of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Daniel Rosen of Baker & McKenzie

For IRS: Stephen Ho of the U.S. Justice Department

