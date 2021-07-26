Minor leaguers win partial class cert in wage row against MLB

REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Summary

Summary Law firms Players say they should've been paid during spring training

Judge certified class against MLB but not individual teams

(Reuters) - A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco has certified a class of current and former minor league baseball players who say Major League Baseball should have paid them during spring training and instructional leagues, but said they could not proceed with claims against individual teams.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero on Friday said named plaintiff Cody Sedlock, a pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles organization, could adequately represent class members from three states even though he only reports to spring training in Florida, since all of the players would be entitled to the same kind of relief if they win.

But Spero said because the Orioles are not among the 22 teams ultimately included in the 2014 lawsuit, Sedlock did not have standing to act as class representative for the claims against them.

Spero also said the claims must be limited to services the players performed during spring training and instructional leagues, and not other off-the-field activities that could vary from team to team.

The judge gave the parties until Aug. 27 to file a stipulation addressing the specific wording of the class definition that he approved, or to file opposing briefs if they are unable to agree.

MLB and its lawyers at Proskauer Rose, who also represent the teams, did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did Sedlock's lawyers at Pearson, Simon & Warshaw.

When minor league players report to spring training each March to be evaluated, they are not paid a salary but are given a stipend and lodging.

The plaintiffs in the 2014 lawsuit claimed the teams' practice of not paying them for the four weeks they spend in spring training violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage laws in Arizona, Florida and California.

In 2017, Spero declined to certify a nationwide FLSA class and proposed classes alleging violations of state wage laws. Training activities varied depending on players' positions, the teams they played for, and how much time they chose to put in, so they could not sue collectively merely based on where they played, Spero found.

The players appealed, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019 largely reversed. Since all minor league players were uncompensated for their participation in spring training, the plaintiffs could establish classwide liability by showing that players had performed any compensable work, the court said.

The U.S. Supreme Court last October denied a petition for certiorari by MLB and the teams, who had said the plaintiffs lacked representative evidence that could establish the length of individual players' workdays.

By the time the case returned to Spero, Sedlock was the only remaining named plaintiff still playing in the minor leagues. He moved for class certification in April.

Spero on Friday rejected the defendants' argument that Sedlock could not represent players from California and Arizona, since those states' wage laws varied significantly from the law in Florida. Despite those differences, he said, all of the state laws prohibit the same conduct – namely, not paying employees for hours worked.

But the judge said that because the alleged injuries to Sedlock are not "fairly traceable" to the conduct of the 22 teams named as defendants, which does not include the Orioles, he could not represent the class on claims against them.

The case is Senne v. Kansas City Royals Baseball Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 14-cv-00608.

For MLB and the teams: Neil Abramson and Elise Bloom of Proskauer Rose

For the players: Daniel Warshaw and Clifford Pearson of Pearson, Simon & Warshaw