Mintz plucks partners from McDermott, Brown Rudnick

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary

Summary Law firms New hires include two McDermott bankruptcy and restructuring partners

Brown Rudnick partner previously represented Apple, biotech firms The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo said Wednesday that it has picked up a pair of restructuring attorneys from McDermott Will & Emery and a capital markets lawyer from Brown Rudnick.

McDermott veterans Nathan Coco and Megan Preusker have joined as members of Mintz's bankruptcy and restructuring practice. Both are based in Chicago, and Coco also keeps an office in Houston. Although the two are going to integrate their practices with McDermott's New York office, Coco said they don't have immediate plans to move to the Big Apple, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has kept lawyers working remotely.

"I'm open to a relocation, and I think Megan is, too," Coco said.

Both Coco and Preusker spent the majority of their legal careers at McDermott, with Coco clocking in more than 24 years and Preusker eight, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

The two attorneys' restructuring practice centers around municipal finance and tax-exempt finance. Mintz is an established player in this space, Coco said.

"There was a perfect synergy between my practice and my clients and their practice and their clients, and many of them are the same clients," he said.

Coco has been involved in the high-profile bankruptcies and restructurings of the City of Detroit, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Enron Corp, Lehman Brothers Holdings and United Airlines Inc.

He was a part of the McDermott lineup representing Pizza Hut in the bankruptcy proceedings of its largest franchisee, NPC International. Coco said he expects his clients to follow him to Mintz, although he doesn't expect to keep representing Pizza Hut, noting that he was part of a larger team.

Also joining Mintz is Jason McCaffrey, a capital markets and M&A partner from Brown Rudnick. McCaffrey has joined the firm as a member of its corporate practice in Boston.

McCaffrey's clients have included several life sciences and pharmaceutical companies, including Arix Bioscience Plc and Midatech Pharma Plc, as well as Apple Inc, according to his former Brown Rudnick profile.

Read more:

Pizza Hut challenges bankrupt franchisee’s sale process over consent rights

Reporting by David Thomas