Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Quentin Tarantino on the red carpet as he arrives at the 16th Rome Film Fest, in Rome, Italy, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Summary

Summary Related documents Tarantino selling "exclusive scenes" from film next month

Miramax said sale violates contract, trademarks, copyrights

(Reuters) - Miramax LLC sued filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on Tuesday to block its longtime collaborator's auction of non-fungible tokens related to his hit 1994 film "Pulp Fiction."

Tarantino's planned December sale of seven NFTs of "exclusive scenes" from the film without Miramax's permission breaches a contract and infringes the studio's trademarks and copyrights in the movie, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Miramax financed and distributed Tarantino's classic film in 1994. The studio said its contract with Tarantino gave it all of the rights to "Pulp Fiction" except for specific ones reserved for the director, including rights in its soundtrack, potential spinoffs or sequels and related print publications.

Tarantino could not immediately be reached for comment.

NFTs are non-transferable digital assets recorded on blockchain that give their owners exclusive rights to specific content. The complaint said blockchain provider Secret Network announced earlier this month that Tarantino would be auctioning NFTs of seven "uncut Pulp Fiction scenes" with "previously unknown secrets" and exclusive content including the film's first handwritten scripts and new commentary from the director.

Tarantino "made no efforts to contact Miramax prior to his coordinated press campaign, despite having what were likely extensive negotiations with third parties to develop and sell the NFTs," according to the lawsuit.

Miramax said it sent Tarantino a cease-and-desist letter two days after the announcement, but his attorney responded that the auctions were within his publication rights under their agreement. The complaint said Tarantino then expanded the sale to include props and images of characters from the film.

Miramax asked the court for damages and to block the director from violating its IP rights, among other things.

Miramax attorney Bart Williams of Proskauer Rose called the NFT sale a "deliberate, pre-meditated, short-term money grab by the Tarantino team" in a statement.

Secret Network's parent company SCRT Labs didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein founded Miramax in 1979. Walt Disney Co bought the studio in 1993. The Weinsteins left Miramax in 2005, and ViacomCBS Inc bought a 49% stake in the company from Qatar's BeIN Media Group in 2019.

"Pulp Fiction" was Miramax's first major release after the Disney acquisition and grossed more than $213 million worldwide.

The case is Miramax LLC v. Tarantino, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-08979.

For Miramax: Bart Williams and Jeffrey Neuberger of Proskauer Rose

Read more:

ViacomCBS to take 49% stake in film studio Miramax for $375 million