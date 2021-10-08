MLB's Phillies, Muppet designer settle spat over 'Phanatic' mascot

Summary

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies have resolved their copyright dispute with the creators of the team's famous "Phillie Phanatic" mascot, according to a Friday filing in Manhattan federal court.

Former Muppet designer Bonnie Erickson and her husband Wayde Harrison had attempted to terminate the 1984 transfer of their rights under a provision of the Copyright Act.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's order said the parties have agreed in principle to settle the case. Terms of the settlement weren't immediately available.

The order also allows the parties to reinstate the case within 30 days.

The settlement comes around two months after U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn recommended that the team be allowed to keep using its modified version of the furry green monster, even though Harrison/Erickson Inc had successfully terminated the Phillies' rights in the original design.

The Phillies and their attorney David Wolfsohn of Duane Morris didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did H/E's attorney Paul Montclare of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp.

H/E designed the Phillie Phanatic in 1978 following Muppet creator Jim Henson's recommendation of Erickson's work, and assigned its copyright to the team in 1984. H/E notified the Phillies in 2018 that it was terminating the grant based on part of the Copyright Act that allows artists to cancel assignments of their work after 35 years with at least two years' notice.

H/E said it wanted to renegotiate the agreement for a "fair price."

After receiving the notice, the Phillies hired an artist to create a modified version of the mascot. The team sued H/E in Manhattan in 2019, arguing that it didn't have the right to terminate the assignment.

Judge Netburn said H/E's copyright and termination were valid, but the Phillies' redesigned Phanatic was unaffected by it, based on part of the Copyright Act that allows a grantee to continue using derivative works created before termination takes effect.

H/E argued the new design wasn't a derivative work because it was a "slavish copy" of its Phanatic, but Netburn said the Phillies' changes to the mascot's snout, eyes, and other features were original enough, even though they were "no great strokes of brilliance."

The case is Phillies v. Harrison/Erickson Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-07239.

For the Phillies: David Wolfsohn of Duane Morris

For H/E: Paul Montclare of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

