Moelis hires M&A banker Kimm from Evercore

July 26 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co (MC.N) said on Tuesday John Kimm has joined the investment bank as managing director, where his chief role would be to advise clients on mergers and acquisitions.

Kimm, who will be based in New York, joined Moelis after an 11-year stint at Evercore Inc (EVR.N), where he was also a managing director focused on M&A across sectors.

He has previously held investment banking roles at BofA Securities, Jefferies and Bear Stearns, Moelis said.

After a bumper 2021, M&A activity has taken a hit in the first half of this year as macroeconomic headwinds spook corporations from pursuing takeovers.

Moelis on Monday announced the launch of a group to provide advisory services to companies tied to blockchain, saying it saw strong long-term potential for the technology despite volatility in the cryptocurrency market in the past few months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.