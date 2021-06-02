MoFo adds another Freshfields M&A partner as N.Y. growth continues

Morrison & Foerster offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster has brought on M&A and private equity partner Aly El Hamamsy, touting the hire Wednesday as part of the ongoing expansion of its corporate team in New York.

El Hamamsy is also the latest partner to join the firm in New York from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Last year, Morrison & Foerster added Freshfields' U.S. M&A head Mitchell Presser and partner Omar Pringle.

The San Francisco-based firm's other New York corporate hires in the last year have included private funds lawyer Leonora Shalet from Schulte Roth & Zabel and dealmaker Larry Medvinsky from Clifford Chance.

"Aly brings significant skills in M&A and private equity transactions, including extensive experience with global businesses," Presser, now the co-chair of the firm's global corporate department, said in a statement. Presser also pointed to El Hamamsy's "strong track record" advising clients in areas including healthcare, financial services and technology.

El Hamamsy, who will be part of Morrison & Foerster's M&A and private equity investments and buyouts groups, advises clients on transactions such as acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, joint ventures, corporate governance and hostile takeovers, the firm said.

His past clients have included London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Continental AG, Deutsche Bank AG, BASF SE, Burford Capital Ltd, Banco Santander SA, Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc, according to his Freshfields profile.

Prior to joining Freshfields in 2016, he practiced at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, and previously served as managing director for the Middle East region at the National Basketball Association.

Freshfields said the firm wishes him well.

“I am thrilled to work alongside my new colleagues to help our clients navigate their sophisticated cross-border M&A and private equity transactions,” El Hamamsy said in a statement.