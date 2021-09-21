MoFo blockchain co-chairs depart for Stradley Ronon, Allen & Overy

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Summary

Summary Law firms Susan Gault-Brown will chair fintech practice at Stradley Ronon

Dario de Martino joined Allen & Overy's M&A group in New York The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Former co-chairs of Morrison & Foerster's blockchain and smart contracts group, Susan Gault-Brown and Dario de Martino, have moved to Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young and Allen & Overy, respectively.

Gault-Brown, who spent more than three years at MoFo, will chair Philadelphia-based Stradley Ronon's fintech practice out of Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday.

U.K.-based international firm Allen & Overy said Tuesday that de Martino has joined the firm as an M&A partner in New York.

Gault-Brown previously worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and as a partner at K&L Gates and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, before decamping to MoFo.

She said in 220-attorney Stradley Ronon, she found a "more established" investment management group.

“Although the firm size is much smaller, at Stradley, the investment management practice is much larger and deeper,” she said.

Gault-Brown's clients have included investment advisors, registered funds and private funds. She said clients have recently become more focused on decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens, and said that she will be bringing some clients over from her former firm.

According to Gault-Brown, the timing of her and de Martino’s moves were coincidence, not coordination. “We are good friends and good colleagues, but we both had our own paths that we were trying to follow,” she said.

A spokesperson for MoFo, which has more than 1,000 attorneys, thanked Gault-Brown and de Martino for their time and wished them well.

De Martino spent time as a corporate and M&A lawyer at Cahill Gordon & Reindel and Loeb & Loeb before moving to MoFo, where he made partner in 2019.

According to a press release, de Martino built out “an advisory framework with respect to transformative matters relating to crypto and blockchain-enabled technologies,” while at MoFo.

“Dario’s proven expertise, market knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit strengthen our capabilities in the tech sector, and his skills as an experienced M&A practitioner will help us serve clients in M&A transactions across the globe,” said Allen & Overy’s M&A practice head, Eric Shube, in a statement.

Allen & Overy bolstered its tech practices last month by adding eight lawyers from White & Case in the Bay Area.

Read more:

U.K.'s Allen & Overy breaks into Bay Area with White & Case team

Stradley Ronon adds N.Y. team as midsize PA firms vie for Northeast growth