Monmouth shareholders reject Equity Commonwealth's buyout offer

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies

Companies Law firms Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp See all

Equity Commonwealth See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR.N) said on Tuesday shareholders did not approve the company's plan to sell itself to Equity Commonwealth (EQC.N), following a preliminary count of votes cast at its shareholder meeting.

Separately, Equity Commonwealth said it had terminated the deal and requested reimbursement of fees and expenses pursuant to the terms of the agreement.

Equity Commonwealth had earlier this month agreed to buy Monmouth for a total consideration of $3.4 billion.

Proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis had urged shareholders to vote against Equity Commonwealth's offer to buy Monmouth, which has rebuffed bids from U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group. read more

Bloomberg News first reported that Sam Zell's Equity Commonwealth fell short of the vote tally needed to move ahead with its plan to buy Monmouth.

Final results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within the next few days.