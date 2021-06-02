Moving from Goldman Sachs to Sullivan, Karen Seymour knows what GCs want

Law firms Sullivan Cromwell See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - In the last 30-plus years, Karen Patton Seymour has left Sullivan & Cromwell three times – twice for plum jobs in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and most recently, to serve as general counsel of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

And three times she has come back, rejoining the firm in May after three years and three months as Goldman’s top lawyer.

Good things, as the old saying goes, come in threes – both for her and Sullivan & Cromwell, which is reaping the benefits of her experience.

Seymour told me she decided to retire from Goldman after hammering out a settlement in October 2020 that resolved a long-running probe into the investment bank’s role in the Malaysian 1MDB corruption scandal.

“It occupied a huge amount of my time,” she said of the $2.9 billion deal with the U.S. Department of Justice and other U.S. and overseas regulators, which also included clawing back $174 million in executive compensation. Per the DOJ, Goldman admitted to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a scheme to pay more than $1 billion in bribes to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials.

Analysts greeted the long-awaited resolution favorably, noting that it was expected to “allow Chief Executive David Solomon to accelerate his plans to turn the bank around after a decade of under-performance,” my Reuters colleagues reported.

For Seymour, the milestone settlement prompted her to “reflect where I was, and my best next chapter.”

Her answer? “To go back to Sullivan & Cromwell.”

In a wide-ranging conversation last week, I asked Seymour about what keeps her returning to the 808-lawyer firm, which she first joined in 1987 after earning her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law and an LL.M. in International Business Law from the University of London.

“These are the people I’ve grown up with,” she said, noting that the partnership, with 168 lawyers, is relatively small and that the firm has avoided bringing in large lateral groups, primarily promoting from within. The result is a cohesive culture that for her, makes Sullivan & Cromwell feel like home.

She rejoined the partnership on May 1 as a member of the firm’s management committee, bringing new insight into the pressures that GCs face and how outside counsel can be of most help.

“I hadn’t appreciated how different (the GC job) would be in a day-to-day way,” she said. “There was a surprise every single day.”

This also meant navigating areas of the law outside her primary fields of expertise. Sullivan & Cromwell lawyers tend be generalists, Seymour noted, but still, no single lawyer can cover the waterfront from antitrust to zoning.

“There’s a lot that you don’t know you need,” Seymour said, adding that she welcomed input about potential risks from “key outside practitioners looking out for you. There’s not quite enough of that.”

What’s the most effective way for them to do this?

“Some email blasts can be pretty helpful,” she said, but added that it’s also easy to get overloaded with client alerts.

As Goldman’s top lawyer, Seymour said she was more receptive when senior outside counsel would reach out personally to let her know about an issue on their radar that could be relevant to the company.

Some firms would ask “'Can we come in and give our thoughts?’” she said. “It was like a pre-pitch – free advice.”

Such sessions helped the Goldman in-house team think through issues, Seymour said. Even if the company didn’t currently face the potential problem being discussed, “It made us think favorably about that particular firm” should a need arise in the future.

Less helpful, she said, was getting a 30-page memo about an issue, because, well, GCs are busy people.

She valued lawyers who could “boil things down and give a quick summary” – but not just the answer they thought she wanted to hear. “Give the upside and the downside,” she said, “the unvarnished version – but quickly.”

Outside counsel diversity was also important, Seymour said, though Goldman has not followed the model of some companies in mandating the racial makeup of outside legal teams. Instead, she focused on “partnering with law firms to move the ball on diversity in a more collaborative approach,” as well as trying to diversify Goldman’s own in-house ranks.

And in case you’re wondering, she wasn’t fooled by law firms that brought in a diverse team just for the pitch. She made sure bills were reviewed to see who actually staffed the matters.

Now that Seymour is on the other side of the inside-outside counsel divide, what does she think GCs should be thinking about right now?

At the top of her list is cybersecurity and cyberbreaches. “It’s a very real threat,” she said, adding that companies should actively be planning their responses to different scenarios and conducting mock-exercises.

She also flags environmental, social and corporate governance. While corporations (and their PR teams) may be keen to showcase their efforts, it’s imperative to provide “an accurate description of what they’re doing and not over-promise,” she said. “Today’s announcements and goals may be tomorrow’s litigation fodder.”

She also urges companies to focus on protection for whistleblowers, to “ensure their voices are heard and they are treated appropriately.”

Seymour in October was named as a defendant in a lawsuit by former Goldman in-house lawyer Marla Crawford, who alleged that the bank covered up sexual misconduct in its legal department.

The case was dismissed and ordered to arbitration in February. Goldman has called the allegations "completely without merit" and Seymour declined comment.

In the financial services area in particular, Seymour also anticipates far more aggressive regulatory enforcement, with a resurgence of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Now that she’s back at Sullivan & Cromwell, where the New York office is open for those who want to come in, Seymour is resuming her mantle as role model and mentor.

“For a long part of my career, I was always the only woman in the room,” she said, recalling working as a summer associate at a Texas firm where the assigning partner nixed her request to try litigation. “’Darlin’ you’re not that contentious. You seem like a nice girl,’” he told her, suggesting that she focus on trusts and estates instead.

“I didn’t have a booming voice, and the fist-pounding approach was not happening,” she said. Instead, she found her own style as a litigator and leader, one that the next generation of firm lawyers – women and men – can look to as they grow in the profession.

“I really enjoyed my time as general counsel,” she said. “I feel very fortunate to ultimately return to the place where I started after law school, to practice with this group of lawyers.”

