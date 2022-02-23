Multiplan SPAC's bid to kill shareholder suit? Blame Muddy Waters

The seal of the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware at the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Defendants from a once high-flying special purpose acquisition company are making the boldest possible play in a shareholder lawsuit accusing SPAC insiders of hiding disastrous information about their target acquisition.

In a filing last week in Delaware Chancery Court, insiders from the Churchill Capital Corp III SPAC asserted that the entire premise of a precedent-setting shareholder breach-of-duty lawsuit is wrong.

Shareholders claimed that SPAC insiders breached their duties by failing to warn investors that the private company they had targeted for acquisition – healthcare cost-management firm Multiplan Corp – was on the verge of losing its biggest customer, United Healthcare Services Inc. The new SPAC filing insists there was nothing wrong with Churchill's disclosures because Multiplan was not, in fact, about to lose business from United Health, which remains Multiplan’s biggest client more than a year after the supposedly inadequate deal disclosures.

The real culprit, according to the Churchill defendants, was not the SPAC, but was instead the investment research firm and short-seller Muddy Waters Research LLC, which sowed doubts in the market about Multiplan's relationship with United Health.

Muddy Waters CEO Carson Block said in an email statement that Churchill is accusations at him to distract attention from its own failings. “Churchill bought a husk of a company from private equity for a ridiculous valuation all so that it could get paid its usurious promote,” Block said. “Now Churchill is trying to deflect from that.”

Muddy Waters issued a report in November 2020, about a month after the Churchill SPAC closed its $11 billion acquisition of Multiplan, asserting that United Health had created a competing product that would siphon off 35% of Multiplan’s revenue by the end of 2022. Multiplan, the report said, was “in the process of losing its largest client.”

Multiplan’s share price plunged after the report. Muddy Waters and other short sellers, according to the SPAC filing, made hundreds of millions of dollars on their bet against the company. But Muddy Waters’ assertions, the SPAC defendants said, were false at the time and remain, more than a year after the research report savaged Multiplan’s stock price, “baseless fabrications that are unequivocally and demonstrably false.”

As a result, according to the SPAC defendants’ lawyers from Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Ross Aronstam & Moritz, shareholders simply have no case. The allegedly withheld information was untrue, they argue, and investors can’t accuse SPAC insiders of breaching their duties by failing to disclose misinformation.

Shareholder lawyers Mark Lebovitch and Gregory Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann didn’t respond to my email query on the SPAC defendants’ filing.

The Multiplan case, as you probably recall, made big litigation headlines last month. In a landmark decision, Vice Chancellor Lori Will of Delaware Chancery Court ruled that investors in the Churchill SPAC could move forward with their breach-of-duty claims that SPAC insiders failed to warn them about Multiplan’s supposedly endangered relationship with United Health. Importantly, as I told you at the time, Will held that investors had a direct right to be fully informed about the SPAC’s planned acquisition before they decided whether to redeem their shares or retain a stake in the acquired company.

By rejecting defense arguments that shareholders’ suit was a disguised derivative claim that the SPAC overpaid for Multiplan, the Delaware judge assured that investors can have an opportunity to hold SPAC sponsors accountable for deficient disclosures. Will also ruled that Churchill’s actions were not entitled to deference under the lenient business judgment standard of review, but should be evaluated under the more exacting entire fairness standard.

Last week’s filing by the Churchill defendants was an answer to the shareholder complaint. The SPAC filing included an unusual “preliminary statement” that laid out the defendants’ overarching theory that shareholders' case is built on a cracked foundation.

The filing argued that any possible doubts about competition to Multiplan from United Health’s in-house medical billing product, Naviguard, were resolved by testimony in November 2021 by a retired United Health executive in an unrelated Nevada state-court case brought by emergency medical services providers who alleged they were underpaid.

A 2018 document that emerged in the course of the Nevada trial suggested that as United Health developed and tested its competing product, it could terminate its contract with Multiplan (and save $380 million) by 2023 – which is what Muddy Waters said in the 2020 report that tanked Multiplan’s share price and led to the SPAC shareholder suit in Delaware.

But the United Health exec, who was responsible for the company’s relationship with Multiplan until his retirement in mid-2021, testified that United Health didn’t actually have a plan in place to end its contract with Multiplan. (He said the 2018 document merely laid out “an option.”) The executive testified that Naviguard was not created to replace Multiplan, and that it was “not plausible” for United Health to terminate Multiplan because it provided services that Naviguard did not.

The Churchill filing argued that the executive’s sworn testimony proved that Muddy Waters’ report had mischaracterized the relationship between United Health and Multiplan in 2020 and had wrongly predicted the competitive threat from Naviguard.

It’s certainly an opportune moment to attack a short seller. As Churchill noted in its filing, and as Reuters has reported, Muddy Waters and its CEO Block are allegedly under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for coordinated and manipulative trading.

There won’t be any immediate ruling on Churchill’s assertion that the only deception in the shareholder suits was by Muddy Waters. As I mentioned, the SPAC made that argument in its answer to the investors’ complaint, not in a summary judgment motion. So we’ll have to wait a while to see what Will thinks of the SPAC’s undoubtedly interesting strategy.

