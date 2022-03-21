Munger Tolles, Willkie steer Buffett's $11.6 bln Alleghany deal

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett (left) and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are seen at the annual Berkshire shareholder shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

(Reuters) - Munger Tolles & Olsen was tapped to lead Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion acquisition of New York-based insurance company Alleghany Corp, which was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

The Monday deal is the first large acquisition for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in six years, and is one of the five largest the company has ever made.

The team at Munger Tolles, the firm co-founded by Charlie Munger, a longtime business partner of 91-year-old billionaire Buffett, was led by Los-Angeles based partners Robert Denham, Jennifer Broder, Tyler Hilton and D.C.-based partner Brett Rodda.

Denham and Rodda have long represented Berkshire Hathaway, according to Munger Tolles, including in its $26 billion purchase of rail company Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp in 2009. Broder and Hilton have worked with the company on previous deals as well, the firm said.

New York-based Willkie partners Steven Seidman, Laura Delanoy and Laura Acker led the deal for Alleghany, which the firm said is a longtime client of theirs.

