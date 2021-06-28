Murphy & McGonigle charts leadership transition with new chair

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Summary CFTC alum Elizabeth Lan Davis will be first new leader since midsize firm's founding

30% of revenue now comes from digital assets clients

(Reuters) - Financial services firm Murphy & McGonigle said Monday that Elizabeth Lan Davis, who joined the firm in 2018 to help build its commodities, futures and derivatives practice, has been promoted to chair and president of the firm. Davis will succeed the firm’s cofounder, James Murphy.

“From time to time founders hang on a little bit too long, and as a result people who could step up and lead sometimes choose to leave in a law firm,” said Murphy. “I didn't want that to be the case with us.”

Murphy, who co-founded the securities litigation and enforcement boutique in June 2010 with 14 other lawyers from now-defunct LeClairRyan, will continue as a partner but will no longer have any executive responsibilities, he said.

Washington, D.C.-based Davis is both the first leader who wasn't a firm founder and the first woman of color at the helm. She was chosen by an independent committee and unanimously elected, Murphy said, describing her as the right leader to capitalize on a transformation underway in the financial markets, and as someone who can help the firm win the "war for talent."

“We're known for the area of digital assets, blockchain, bitcoin, cryptocurrencies – that's now about 30% of our total revenue,” said Murphy. “Liz was at the (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) and knows a whole lot about the regulation of commodities and derivatives.”

Davis was a attorney in the civil trial section of the U.S. Justice Department's tax division before spending nearly a decade at the CFTC, where she served as a chief trial attorney.

Murphy & McGonigle, with roots in New York, Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., now has about 50 lawyers and opened new offices in both San Francisco and Chicago last year. Davis said that while the firm is actively growing, it doesn't have a target head count. She said promoting diversity is a major focus for the firm.

"We're looking for corporate, IP, tax, M&A," Davis said. "These are areas that we traditionally don't have expertise on our team, but are looking to grow or alter our team in that regard." Growth in those areas will help the firm serve its existing fintech clients, she said.