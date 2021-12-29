Mylan beats Sanofi appeal in insulin-pen patent fight

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a bid by a Sanofi SA unit to revive parts of patents related to its Lantus SoloStar insulin pens, after generic drugmaker Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc successfully challenged the patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The three rulings by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit move Mylan closer to being able to make a generic version of the pens, and follow a New Jersey court decision invalidating a related Sanofi patent last year.

Sanofi sued Mylan for patent infringement in that case over its proposed generic version of the SoloStar device, used to deliver its insulin drug Lantus. Sanofi reported that it sold more than$3 billion worth of Lantus worldwide in 2020.

Mylan, now part of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris Inc, filed 10 petitions in 2020 asking the PTAB to review five patents covering aspects of France-based Sanofi's device.

The board invalidated 97% of the patent parts it reviewed, according to Sanofi. "This staggering outcome resulted not from a careful consideration of the merits" but "significant errors," Sanofi argued on appeal.

But a three-judge Federal Circuit panel said, in jointly written rulings, that the PTAB correctly decided the relevant parts of the patents were obvious based on earlier inventions or lacked a proper written description.

The panel, consisting of U.S. Circuit Judges Timothy Dyk, Raymond Clevenger and Richard Taranto, also dismissed an appeal of the New Jersey court decision. The judges said the appeal was moot because one of the PTAB rulings they upheld had invalidated the same parts of the same patent.

Sanofi's attorney Adam Banks of Weil, Gotshal & Manges declined to comment. Viatris and its attorney Douglas Carsten of McDermott Will & Emery didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cases are Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Nos. 2020-2066, 2020-2068, 2020-2069, 2020-2071, 2020-2029, 2020-2032, 2020-2033, 2020-2034, and 2021-1262.

For Sanofi: Adam Banks of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For Mylan: Douglas Carsten of McDermott Will & Emery

