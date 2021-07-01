Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NCAA's decision changes the game for student-athletes

June 30 (Reuters) - The NCAA this week decided to waive long standing rules banning student athletes from profiting from their names, images and likenesses, a move that creates new opportunities for top players and for the sports law sector, says Withersworldwide sports and entertainment attorney Michael Rueda.

