New Equal Justice Works CEO aims to increase public interest fellowships

(Reuters) - Equal Justice Works, which helps law students and graduates pursue careers in public interest law, has chosen University of Cincinnati law Dean Verna Williams to replace outgoing executive director David Stern in September and to assume the new title of chief executive officer, the nonprofit organization said Thursday.

The group was founded by law students in 1986 and facilitates 200 public interest fellowships for law students and recent law graduates annually, many sponsored by law firms and corporate legal departments.

Post-graduate fellows spend two years working at a partner legal services organization with Equal Justice Works covering their salary. The program has 2,300 alumni, and 85% have stayed in public service jobs after their fellowship, the group said.

Stern, who joined Equal Justice works in 1992 and became executive director three years later, is retiring.

The organization's annual revenue grew from $17 million to more than $33 million between 2017 and 2020, tax records show, with about $17 million going to fund fellowships in 2020.

Williams, who is leaving her deanship for the new post, said she hopes to increase the number of fellowships available through Equal Justice Works and draw a more diverse group of lawyers into public interest law.

She cited law school debt as a reason students of color may pursue public interest careers at a lower rate than their white counterparts. The median starting salary for 2020 J.D. graduates in public interest jobs was $55,000, according to the National Association for Law Placement, compared to $130,000 for those in private practice. That disparity has steadily widened since 2010, NALP data shows.

Williams said she plans to continue Equal Justice Works’ efforts to promote public service loan forgiveness, a program that allows federal student loan borrowers to discharge their remaining debt after working in public service positions for 10 years.

