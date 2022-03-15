New federal lawsuits, appeals fell in 2021 amid pandemic - judiciary

Summary New federal civil filings fell 27% during fiscal year 2021

Appeals in regional circuit courts down 8%

(Reuters) - Filings of new lawsuits in federal courts dropped 27% during the 2021 fiscal year, while filings in regional appeals courts fell 8% during that period due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal judiciary reported on Tuesday.

The steep decline in lawsuits through the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 was partly attributed to a surge in lawsuits in 2020 by more than 200,000 servicemembers and veterans who claimed combat earplugs sold to the military by 3M Co caused them to suffer hearing damage.

Those lawsuits have been consolidated into what has become the largest federal multidistrict litigation in U.S. history and helped fuel a 58% rise in new lawsuits during the 2020 fiscal year even after the pandemic took hold.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said excluding those cases against 3M, lawsuits still fell 3% in 2021 compared to the previous year. Overall, civil case filings dropped by 126,014 to 344,567.

Criminal case filings increased in 2021 by 1% after falling 20% during the prior fiscal year, in the wake of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders states began to impose in March 2020 to fight the pandemic and courts began limiting their operations.

The Administrative Office in Tuesday's report said that the pandemic continued to affect the operations and workload of the federal judiciary in 2021, even as federal courts began resuming operations.

"Many persons who might have become involved in litigation or other proceedings during the pandemic likely were unable or unwilling to do so," the report said.

New filings in the 12 regional federal circuit courts of appeal likewise fell 8% to 44,546. Filings by pro se litigants without lawyers, which accounted for 48% of new cases, fell 9%, the report said.

Bankruptcy filings decreased 29% to 434,540, with consumer and other non-business cases filings falling 29% and business cases dropping 28%, amid a flood of government support programs that helped offset the full brunt of the pandemic's impact on businesses and unemployment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.