New NLRB GC targets Trump-era rulings in priorities memo

Democrats poised to take control of the board

(Reuters) - Newly minted National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo released a memo on Thursday signaling that she will focus her efforts on overturning a series of Trump-era decisions seen as favoring the rights of employers over those of workers and unions.

Abruzzo, who was confirmed by the Senate last month, said in the memo that the board under former President Donald Trump had adopted numerous "doctrinal shifts" that tipped the scales in favor of businesses.

The memo comes about two weeks before Democrats will take control of the five-member board for the first time since 2017. The Senate last month approved two union lawyers for vacancies on the board.

Abruzzo instructed board staff to submit cases involving more than 20 different issues to her office for review.

Trump-era decisions that could be on the chopping block include a 2017 ruling involving Boeing Co that made it easier for companies to defend workplace rules; a 2019 decision that said workers can be barred from using company e-mail to engage in organizing; and a ruling that year that barring union organizers from private property does not amount to unlawful discrimination.

Abruzzo in a statement said it was critical that the NLRB vigorously protect workers' rights to organize, particularly as the economy begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This memo should be seen as a road map for ways in which the Agency will better effectuate its mission and congressional mandate, including protecting the right to engage in concerted activities for mutual aid or protection and encouraging collective bargaining," she said.

Abruzzo was a career NLRB attorney who rose to become the agency's deputy general counsel during the Obama administration. More recently she worked as counsel to the Communication Workers of America union.

In Thursday's memo, Abruzzo said she also would take a close look at recent NLRB decisions involving the use of confidentiality agreements in workplace investigations, the ability of employers to stop collecting union dues when bargaining agreements expire, and whether the board has jurisdiction over cases involving religious educational institutions.

Beyond potentially moving to reverse the decisions made by the board during the Trump administration, Abruzzo said she also will be probing issues surrounding worker classification, the duty of employers to recognize and bargain with unions, and workers' "Weingarten rights," which relate to their ability to have representatives present during disciplinary meetings.

She also advised staff to submit cases to her office involving more technical issues, such as the standard for seeking emergency injunctions from courts and issuing subpoenas.

