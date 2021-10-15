New rules needed to address unclaimed bankruptcy funds, panel says

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel is proposing requiring bankruptcy trustees to take additional steps to locate creditors before turning over funds to the courts as the amount of unclaimed money sitting with the judiciary grows to $404.4 million.

A panel convened by a working group of the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts in a report made public this week said that new measures could help tamp down on the roughly $20 million of unclaimed funds deposited with the courts each year.

Those funds belong to thousands of individuals and entities and are held by the federal judiciary until they are claimed. But the report warned that absent new measures, the deposits will keep growing, posing "reputational risks" to the judiciary.

Without new efforts, "the balance will continue to grow," the report said.

The report, from the Unclaimed Funds Expert Panel, a sub-group of the Administrative Office's Financial Managers Working Group, was based on a 2020 survey of the bankruptcy courts aimed at determining "pain points" involving unclaimed funds.

The report was attached to a rules proposal now before the judiciary's Advisory Committee on Bankruptcy Rules submitted on Wednesday by the panel's chair, Dana McWay, the clerk of court for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

McWay did not respond to a request for comment and the Administrative Office had no immediate comment on the proposal.

Much of the report was focused on the role of bankruptcy trustees, who are appointed by the U.S. Justice Department's bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, to represent a debtor's estate in a bankruptcy proceeding.

The panel's survey found that several bankruptcy courts were concerned about the variability in how trustees locate parties before depositing funds with the courts and expressed skepticism about whether the trustees were doing enough.

"Courts expressed repeatedly that correct creditor addresses were readily found by court staff at the time funds were deposited by the trustee, although the trustee indicated he or she could not locate a correct creditor address," the report said.

That was particularly the case when the creditors were utilities, city and state governmental entities, and even the Internal Revenue Service, the report said.

While some courts expressed confidence in their local trustees, the panel recommended adopting a new rule requiring trustees to file motions seeking court approval before turning over funds and take more steps to locate creditors beforehand.

The panel also recommended considering a rule change that would bar funds under a threshold dollar amount from being deposited and instead redirect those monies to other creditors or, if their claims are fully satisfied, the debtor.

And the panel said courts should no longer be allowed to accept deposits unless trustees comply with a provision of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure that requires them to provide names and last known addresses of creditors.

Doing so will avoid creating "black hole records," the panel said.