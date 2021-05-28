New York's Kane Kessler updates offices, grows practices but keeps size in check

A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - For Kane Kessler, a 90-year-old firm rooted in Manhattan, a flurry of new hires and a shiny new midtown office doesn’t mean a shift in the firm's model, according to co-managing partner Jeffrey Tullman.

“We try to maintain ourselves as a midsize firm. We have no desire to grow to what I've always considered to be no-man's land, which are firms that are 100 to 2 or 300 attorneys size-wise in New York,” said Tullman.

Still, the firm isn't steering clear of the market for lateral partners. Kane Kessler announced Wednesday that it had brought on Jeffrey Douglas, a former partner at FordHarrison, to co-chair its labor and employment group.

Douglas is the second labor and employment partner hire for Kane Kessler this year, after the firm brought on Valerie Ferrier, former head of the labor and employment practice at Martin Clearwater & Bell, as counsel in the labor and employment group.

Daniel Gimmel, a former Sidley Austin litigator who represents banks and private equity investors, also joined the firm as a partner in the litigation group in February.

Kane Kessler, which doesn't have offices outside New York, represents clients in corporate, securities, capital markets, litigation, labor and employment, real estate and other matters. The firm took precautions at the beginning of the pandemic by trimming down staff and payouts, but like many midsize firms it saw a strong end to 2020 with full salaries and bonuses completely restored, Tullman said.

By maintaining a steady headcount, which is about 40 attorneys and usually not more than 50, Tullman said Kane Kessler is able to hand pick the best attorneys and sustain a collegial atmosphere that fits the firm and its clients.

While hiring is up in 2021, the timing is uncertain for lawyers to begin working in person from the firm's new office at 600 Third Avenue, where the firm announced it had signed an 11-year lease in January. The new space, which is 8,000 square feet smaller than the firm's old location two blocks away but has the same number of offices, may start to see attorneys return this summer.

“Our thinking is that we will be letting people come into the office voluntarily through the summer,” said Tullman. Eventually the firm is looking to have attorneys working close to full work-weeks in the office, he said.