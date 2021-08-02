News Corp bets big on data with $1.2 bln OPIS buy

The News Corporation building is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Companies News Corp See all

IHS Markit Ltd See all

S&P Global Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) will buy U.S oil pricing agency Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets from S&P Global (SPGI.N) and IHS Markit (INFO.N) for $1.15 billion in cash, to double down on its energy, commodity and renewables database.

OPIS will become part of the Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones' Professional Information Business (PIB), which includes Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and Factiva, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company said on Monday.

The Dow Jones unit accounts for about a fifth of News Corp's total revenue.

OPIS, which was founded in 1977, is a price reporting agency that provides information used for commercial contracts and trade settlement. It is mainly known for its activities in the United States.

It provides real-time and historical spot, wholesale/rack and retail fuel prices for refined products, renewable fuels, and natural gas and gas liquids industries.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, marking the company's third buyout deal this year.

S&P Global acquired IHS in November last year for $44 billion in stock, with an aim to create a data powerhouse in the financial information services industry.

Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes with Platts, Argus and OPIS in providing news and information to the oil markets.