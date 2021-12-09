Nike asks U.S. agency to block Adidas shoe imports, citing patents

The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Avenue in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Complaint says Adidas shoes infringe Flyknit patents

Nike says its Flyknit technology allows lightweight shoes, reduces waste

Adidas lost bid to cancel two Nike patents last year The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Nike has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to block imports of several types of Adidas shoes that it says infringe patents covering its lightweight Flyknit design technology.

In a Wednesday complaint, Nike said 49 of its German rival's shoe designs that use Adidas' allegedly similar Primeknit technology infringe six Nike patents.

Adidas failed an attempt to invalidate two of the Nike patents at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Adidas didn't immediately respond to a request for comment; neither did Nike or its attorney Christopher Renk of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

Nike said its Flyknit technology is a novel way to manufacture upper parts of shoes, allowing it to create footwear that "excels in performance, design and aesthetics while reducing materials and waste."

Nike uses the technology to make lifestyle shoes and athletic shoes for sports including running, basketball, and soccer. The company says superstar athletes like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo wear Flyknit footwear.

The Adidas shoes that allegedly infringe the patents include lifestyle shoes, football cleats, running shoes, and hiking shoes, and are parts of its Ultraboost, Terrex, and X Speedflow lines, among others.

According to Nike, Adidas introduced Primeknit five months after Nike announced Flyknit in 2012.

The case is In the Matter of Certain Knitted Footwear, No. 337-TA-3580, U.S. International Trade Commission.

For Nike: Christopher Renk of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Deanna Okun of Adduci Mastriani & Schaumberg.

For Adidas: N/A

Read more:

IN BRIEF: Nike prevails in shoe patent dispute with Adidas

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.