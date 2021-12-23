Nippon Steel sues Mitsui & Co for patent infringement - Nikkei

Companies Mitsui & Co Ltd See all

Nippon Steel Corp See all

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd See all

Toyota Motor Corp See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against trading house Mitsui & Co (8031.T) at the Tokyo District Court, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

In October, Nippon Steel filed lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (600019.SS), alleging the two firms have infringed on its patents on non-oriented magnetic steel sheets that are used in electric vehicles.

Nippon Steel suspects Mitsui was involved in the matter, the Nikkei said. Neither company were immediately available for comment.

Toyota said in a statement to Reuters in October that the Nippon suit was "very regrettable" and that it had found no patent infringement issues. Baosteel said it did not agree with Nippon's claims and it would "firmly" defend its rights and interests.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alison Williams and Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.