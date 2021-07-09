N.J. top court sides with arbitrator, restores firefighter pay

Firefighter on a call in Elizabeth, N.J. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - An arbitrator reasonably concluded that the Borough of Carteret, New Jersey shortchanged its lieutenant firefighters by assigning them captains’ duties without paying them captains’ wages, the state Supreme Court held Thursday. The justices said a 2020 Appellate Division panel “incorrectly substituted its own judgment” for that of the arbitrator who found the lieutenants were entitled to acting-captain pay under a 2011 collectively negotiated agreement (CNA), even though the rank of lieutenant was not created until 2013. While the arbitrator and Appellate Division’s interpretations were both reasonable, “it is the arbitrator’s interpretation of the CNA that the parties bargained for here,” Justice Fabiana Pierre-Louis wrote for the high court. According to the opinion, Section 5 of the CNA provided that if no captain was on a shift, the “senior firefighter on duty” would become the acting captain, with captains’ pay for that shift – a difference of about $9,500 annually. When Carteret created the lieutenant position, it set the salary about $8,000 below the captains’ and included acting-captain duties in the job description. It then stopped promoting or hiring captains. By August 2017, when the union filed its grievance, there was just one left. The arbitrator ruled that Section 5 applied to any acting captain, and awarded $56,000 in pay retroactive to the grievance. The Appellate Division said the arbitrator impermissibly rewrote the CNA by “engrafting” lieutenants into Section 5. However, Carteret considers the lieutenants bound by the rest of the CNA, and “only seeks to carve out” Section 5, Pierre-Louis wrote. “The arbitrator quite reasonably chose not to endorse that construction of the CNA.”

The case is Borough of Carteret v. Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association, Local 67, New Jersey Supreme Court, No. A-10-2020 (084709).

For Borough of Carteret: Ted Del Guercio III of McManimon Scotland & Baumann

For FMBA Local 67: Raymond Heineman of Kroll Firm