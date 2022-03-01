NLRB must rethink ruling that company's layoffs were illegal - appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board improperly shrugged off a manufacturer's long history of layoffs when it found that the company violated federal labor law by shedding 10 workers in the middle of contentious union negotiations, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said Wendt Corp, which makes scrap-metal recycling equipment, had laid off workers at least six times in a 17-year period and that pattern could bolster the company's claim that a round of layoffs in 2018 were unrelated to union talks.

Wendt that year temporarily laid off 10 unionized employees in New York while collective-bargaining talks with an affiliate of the International Associations of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers union were ongoing, and after managers allegedly made threatening comments to union supporters, according to court filings.

The NLRB in 2020 rejected Wendt's claim that it had a "past practice" of laying off employees when demand decreased, showing that the 2018 layoffs were not a form of retaliation against union members.

But the board in doing so failed to explain why it distinguished between the two rounds of layoffs that only involved union members and the several others since 2001 that affected a larger pool of employees, Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins wrote for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday.

The panel included Circuit Judges Cornelia Pillard and Harry Edwards.

Lawyers at Schröder Joseph & Associates who represent Wendt did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NLRB declined to comment.

The court upheld the rest of the NLRB's decision, which said Wendt had unlawfully disciplined a union supporter, promoted three workers into non-union jobs without replacing them, and delayed annual performance reviews as a way to withhold salary increases.

The case is Wendt Corp. v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1319.

For Wendt: Ginger Schroder of Schröder Joseph & Associates

For the NLRB: Milakshmi Rajapakse

