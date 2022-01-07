NLRB says Trump appointee's conflicts warrant review of rulings

The headquarters of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Former Board Member Emanuel's investments should've disqualified him from three cases

NLRB could vacate decisions involving CVS, ExxonMobil

Emanuel's involvement in 2017 case led to major ruling being overturned The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Friday said it is considering tossing out Trump-era decisions involving CVS, ExxonMobil and Marathon Petroleum because a Republican board member failed to disclose certain investments.

The Democrat-led board in notices issued in three separate cases said William Emanuel, whose term expired in August, owned more than $50,000 in shares of two mutual funds invested in the companies and should have disqualified himself from hearing the cases.

The announcement could trigger renewed calls to overhaul the NLRB's ethics policies, after many Democrats and unions criticized a Trump-era report that found the board's existing protocols were mostly sufficient.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The board on Friday said vacating decisions in the three cases, which involve disputes between the companies and unions, was the "presumptively appropriate" move, but gave the parties three weeks to file briefs on the issue.

If the NLRB takes that step, it could spur requests for review in other cases in which Emanuel participated.

The companies involved in the cases did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Emanuel, who is now senior counsel at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete.

According to a report attached to Friday's orders, Emanuel told the NLRB inspector general last year that he was unaware the mutual funds were invested in companies with business before the board.

Prior to joining the NLRB in 2017, Emanuel was a partner at prominent labor law firm Littler Mendelson, which represents employers and trade groups and is routinely involved in major NLRB cases.

His work with the firm led the NLRB in 2018 to vacate an important business-friendly ruling on the test for determining when companies are liable for labor law violations by contractors and franchisees.

Littler had represented one of the companies involved in an Obama-era case that was overruled in the more recent decision. Emanuel at the time said board ethics officials had cleared him to participate in the case.

The board on Friday said its inspector general in August alerted the agency's top ethics official to Emanuel's conflicts stemming from his investments in the mutual funds.

The IG in its report said Emanuel's claim that he was unaware of the funds' investments lacked merit because he received monthly statements detailing the funds' holdings and could have sought more information from his broker.

The IG referred the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice, which declined to pursue criminal prosecution, according to Friday's filings.

The cases are Marathon Petroleum Co, CVS Pharmacy, and ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Co Inc, National Labor Relations Board, Nos. 09-CA-162710, 13-UC-266228 and 22-CA-218903.

For Marathon: Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson

For CVS: Allison Anderson of Foley Hoag

For ExxonMobil: Amanda Fray of Jackson Lewis

For the Marathon union: David Suetholz of Branstetter Stranch & Jennings

For the CVS union: Joseph Richardson of Willig Williams & Davison

For the ExxonMobil union: Annemarie Greenan of Bratti Greenan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.