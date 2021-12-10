NLRB staffer charged with selling confidential docs to law firm consultant

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Investigator accused of accessing thousands of documents

Consultant allegedly bribed her and sold docs to law firms

(Reuters) - An investigator with the National Labor Relations Board has been charged with selling confidential documents to a consultant for law firms handling cases before the agency, according to a complaint unsealed on Friday.

Federal prosecutors in White Plains, New York, charged Anett Rodrigues, 53, with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and bribery. Rodrigues is accused of providing complaints filed against employers and petitions for union elections to the consultant before they were publicly available in exchange for cash bribes.

Rodrigues, of Nutley, New Jersey, is being held on $100,000 bond after a presentment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Davison on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Rodrigues' lawyer, Charles Curlett of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, said Rodrigues "has honorably served the NLRB for more than 30 years with an unblemished professional record. Ms. Rodrigues plans to address these allegations in court."

The complaint says Rodrigues improperly accessed more than 4,000 confidential board documents since 2017 at the request of the unidentified consultant.

Rodrigues took pictures of the documents with her cell phone and sent them to the consultant, who then sold them to law firms and other clients, prosecutors said.

As a field examiner for the NLRB, Rodrigues is responsible for investigating unfair labor practice complaints and overseeing union elections.

She faces up to 75 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The case is USA v. Rodrigues, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-mg-11769.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.