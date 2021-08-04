NLRB urges court to uphold McDonald's 'joint employer' settlement

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger -

Summary

Summary Law firms Settlement gave full relief to workers

Fate of case was uncertain as Trump-era board moved to alter "joint employment" standard The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board has asked a federal appeals court to uphold its approval of a settlement by McDonald's Corp in a case claiming the company is a "joint employer" of franchise workers, saying it was a reasonable way to resolve one of the largest cases in the agency's history.

The board in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday said the settlement approved in 2019 after years of litigation provided remedies for every unfair labor practice alleged in the case, and in some cases guaranteed a better result for workers.

"That relief was certain and immediate, unlike the drawn-out, likely years-long process of further litigation of this already massive case," board lawyers wrote.

Micah Wissinger of Levy Ratner, who represents the Fast Food Workers Committee (FFWC), did not respond to a request for comment. FFWC is an arm of Fight for $15, an organizing group that brought the case nearly a decade ago and appealed the settlement earlier this year citing new evidence.

Illinois-based McDonald's and its lead lawyer, Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did lawyers at Best Best & Krieger who represent the roughly 30 franchisees involved in the case.

McDonald's and the franchisees intervened in the appeal in March.

The case stemmed from charges that franchise workers filed with the board beginning in 2012 claiming they were fired or disciplined for participating in union organizing activities.

McDonald's has maintained that it does not exercise enough control over franchises to be considered a "joint employer" of their employees under the National Labor Relations Act.

The case was seen as a major test of the Obama-era board's attempt to expand the circumstances in which companies could be considered joint employers of franchise or contract workers, requiring them to bargain with unions and exposing them to liability for unfair labor practices.

But the board moved to settle the case not long after Peter Robb, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, took office as NLRB general counsel. President Joe Biden fired Robb in January.

The settlement approved in December 2019 required McDonald's to pay between $20 and $50,000 to individual workers, but it did not include a concession that the company was a joint employer.

The FFWC filed an appeal with the D.C. Circuit in January after the board denied the group's motion for reconsideration. FFWC claimed it had unearthed an internal NLRB memo showing that member William Emanuel, a Trump appointee, should have recused himself from the case because of potential conflicts of interest.

Emanuel's former law firm, Littler Mendelson, has previously worked with some of the franchisees involved in the case. But the NLRB last September said the memo was inadmissible because it could not be authenticated.

On Tuesday, the board said Littler had not represented any party in the case, which is the trigger for recusal under the agency's ethics standards, and the NLRB properly denied the motion for reconsideration.

The NLRB also said that approving the settlement was reasonable in light of the Trump-era board's efforts to adopt a more strict standard for determining joint employment.

The board last year finalized a rule favored by business groups that says companies are only joint employers in certain narrow circumstances. The NLRB, which will have a Democratic majority at the end of August, is widely expected to rescind or alter the rule during the Biden administration.

The case is Fast Food Workers Committee v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1516.

For the Fast Food Workers Committee: Micah Wissinger of Levy Ratner

For McDonald's: Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For the franchisees: Thomas O'Connell of Best Best & Krieger

For the NLRB: Ruth Burdick