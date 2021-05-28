No-poach pact in companies' service contract is void, Penn. top court says

A view of the Pennsylvania State house from the State Street bridge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2012. The Keystone State's capital city faces a $317 million debt that accumulated after a municipal incinerator was repaired and retrofitted in 2003. After Harrisburg's attempt to file bankruptcy was rejected by a judge last fall, Pennsylvania's governor installed a receiver that has sole authority over how tax dollars are spent. Compounding the financial mess, the city council and mayor barely speak, little money is available for routine road and streetlight repairs, and high crime and poor schools have fueled suburban flight. Picture taken January 18, 2012. To match Feature HARRISBURG-CAMPBELL/ REUTERS/Tim Shaffer (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS CITYSPACE)

(Reuters) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday said an agreement barring a trucking company from hiring away the employees of a logistics firm it contracted with was unenforceable because it restrained the workers' employment prospects without their consent.

The seven-member court also unanimously agreed with Beemac Trucking LLC and its lawyers at Cozen O'Connor that the agreement with Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc was too broad because it applied to any employee of PLS, and not just those who worked directly with Beemac.

The case marked the first time the state court had considered the validity of a no-poach provision in a service contract between two businesses.

The court joined state appeals panels in California, Wisconsin and Texas that have said no-poach agreements between contracting businesses violate public policy and are void.

But others, including the top state courts in Illinois and Virginia and a federal judge in Pennsylvania, have said such agreements serve legitimate business interests and are enforceable.

Beemac's lead lawyer, Paul Steinman of Cozen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers at Del Sole Cavanaugh Stroyd who represent PLS.

PLS, which arranges shipping for customers' freight, first contracted with Beemac to provide trucking services in 2010, with their agreement renewing each year. The agreement included a provision that prohibited Beemac from hiring any PLS employees for two years after its termination.

While the contract was in place, Beemac hired four PLS employees, according to filings in the case. PLS sued Beemac in Pennsylvania state court in 2016, alleging breach of contract, civil conspiracy and other claims.

The company separately sued the four former employees for breaching non-competition agreements in their employment contracts.

A state judge in late 2016 said the no-poach agreement between PLS and Beemac was unenforceable. PLS' goal to limit future competition with its employees should have been addressed between the company and the workers, and not with a competing business, the judge said.

A divided mid-level state appeals court affirmed in 2019.

PLS appealed, asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to rule that arm's-length contracts between sophisticated entities are presumptively enforceable. The company said that because it and Beemac were on a level playing field, the concerns that have pushed courts to void non-compete agreements between employers and workers were not present.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with PLS that it had a legitimate interest in preventing Beemac from poaching employees with specialized knowledge of its operations.

But the court said the agreement was overly broad because it applied even to PLS employees who had not worked with Beemac. And the no-poach pact impaired the employment opportunities and job mobility of those workers without their knowledge or consent.

"If PLS was successful, the effect of its enforcement of the no-hire provision would have deprived its former employees of their current jobs and livelihoods," Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy wrote for the court.

The case is Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc v. Beemac Trucking LLC, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, No. 31 WAP 2019.

