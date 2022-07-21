No whistleblower award when SEC gives tips to other agencies: court

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Former RBS employee loses bid for multi-million dollar award

Tips on mortgage securities helped agencies win $10bln settlement

But SEC's lack of involvement means no cash for whistleblower, court says

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a former Royal Bank of Scotland managing director is not owed a multi-million dollar whistleblower award for reporting allegedly unlawful conduct related to mortgage-backed securities, even though his tips helped federal agencies win massive settlements with the bank.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Victor Hong is not eligible for an award because the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) passed along information he provided in 2014 to the Department of Justice rather than bringing its own action against RBS.

RBS in 2017 and 2018 agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle probes by DOJ and the Federal Housing Finance Agency over its sales of residential mortgage-backed securities in the years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. The bank denied wrongdoing.

Hong's lawyer, Paul Brown of Archer Byington Glennon & Levine, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The SEC declined to comment.

RBS was not involved in the case.

Whistleblowers can receive millions of dollars from the SEC under a program created by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. The law authorizes awards worth up to 30% of the government's recovery in "judicial or administrative actions" or "related actions" brought by the SEC.

Hong had argued that those terms were meant to apply broadly to any action by the SEC, including referring prosecution to other agencies based on information provided by whistleblowers.

But the 2nd Circuit said that despite Hong's contribution to the DOJ and FHFA probes, Dodd-Frank clearly limited whistleblower awards to enforcement actions brought by the SEC itself.

Circuit Judge Barrington Parker wrote that it was not the court's job to rewrite federal law to expand eligibility for whistleblower awards, even if that could help incentivize workers to report issues to the SEC.

The court upheld the SEC's 2021 denial of Hong's application for an award, which he had appealed directly to the 2nd Circuit.

The panel also included Circuit Judges Susan Carney and Beth Robinson.

The case is Hong v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-529.

For Hong: Paul Brown of Archer Byington Glennon & Levine

For the SEC: Matthew Ferguson

