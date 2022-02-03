NordicTrack maker iFit asks U.S. to block Peloton Bike+ imports

A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

IFit says Bike+ infringes patent related to bikes for full-body workouts

(Reuters) - NordicTrack exercise equipment maker iFit has opened a new front in its patent fight with rival Peloton, asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban imports of Peloton Bike+ bikes for infringing one of its patents.

In a complaint received by the ITC Thursday, the company alleged that the Bike+ infringes its patent covering an interactive exercise bike that allows users to alternate between biking and weightlifting workouts.

The Bike+ has a rotating screen for full-body workouts, unlike Peloton's classic bike model.

Peloton, known for its exercise bikes with live-streaming and on-demand group workouts, has been involved in intellectual property litigation with several fitness rivals. It sued iFit in Delaware federal court in 2020 and 2021 for infringing patents related to its live leaderboard technology, and those cases haven't yet been resolved.

Logan, Utah-based iFit, formerly known as Icon Health & Fitness, has also brought patent lawsuits over the Bike+ against Peloton in Delaware that are still ongoing.

iFit said in the complaint that Peloton's misuse of patented inventions is "pervasive."

The company's complaint also named Taiwanese manufacturers Rexon Industrial Corp and Peloton-owned Tonic Fitness Technology Inc for making and importing the allegedly infringing bikes.

An iFit spokesperson said in a statement that the company takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously.

Peloton and Rexon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is In the Matter of Certain Electronic Exercise Systems, Stationary Bicycles, and Components Thereof and Products Including Same, U.S. International Trade Commission, No. 337-TA-3602.

For iFit: David Hickerson and Dave Wright of Foley & Lardner

For Peloton and Rexon: n/a

