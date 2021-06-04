North Face escapes graffiti artist’s ‘atom’ trademark claims

The logo of U.S. outdoor fashion group the North Face is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Renowned street artist Leonard McGurr -- better known as Futura -- can’t sustain his trademark-related claims against The North Face for allegedly ripping off his “atom” logo, a Los Angeles federal court has ruled.

Among other things, Futura didn't show that he used the logo as a trademark, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld ruled in an opinion entered Thursday.

However, Blumenfeld gave Futura leave to amend his claims.

Futura's attorney Jeff Gluck of Gluck Law Firm said they were happy with the ruling and that the case is "proceeding forward."

North Face attorney David Donoghue of Holland & Knight declined to comment.

Futura began his career in the 1970s in New York, and is a pioneer of graffiti art. He sued outdoor goods company North Face in January, alleging it copied his signature "atom" design to use as a logo for its new "Futurelight" clothing line.

"The similarity of the graphic designs and the names is no coincidence: Defendants purposefully invoked Plaintiff in order to suggest an association with him," the complaint said.

North Face moved in March to dismiss the case, arguing the design wasn't a valid trademark because it doesn't identify the source of any goods or services.

Blumenfeld agreed that Futura's logo wasn't a source identifier. He also found the artist didn't use a single design for the logo consistently, and rejected his argument that he held a "fluid trademark" in all of its iterations.

Blumenfeld said Futura didn't cite any binding legal authority for the theory -- only articles that analyzed it -- and that the court wasn't aware of any judicial or U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruling that supported it.

"Plaintiff's novel theory of fluid trademarks, if permitted as proposed here, would give new meaning to federal trademark law with far-reaching consequences," Blumenfeld said.

Blumenfeld said Futura only sought to "control the commercial use of a spherical atomic symbol," which would be "extraordinary in its seemingly boundless application."

"At bottom, Plaintiff seeks trademark protection of a style: he describes the Design as a stylized depiction giving him a unique brand of urban cool," Blumenfeld said. "Plaintiff’s oeuvre, as presented in this lawsuit, is not within the realm of trademark law."

The case is McGurr v. North Face Apparel Corp., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-00269.

For Futura: Jeff Gluck of Gluck Law Firm, David Erikson of Erikson Law Group

For North Face: R. David Donoghue of Holland & Knight