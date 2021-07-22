Novartis hit with $178 million verdict in cancer drug patent dispute

The cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - A California federal jury found Thursday that Novartis Pharmaceuticals infringed two patents owned by Daiichi Sankyo's Plexxikon Inc with its cancer drug Tafinlar and awarded Plexxikon $178 million in damages, according to Plexxikon's lawyer.

Plexxikon sued Novartis in 2017, alleging the company infringed two patents covering Plexxikon's melanoma drug Zelboraf, which inhibits the growth of cancer cells that have a mutated form of a certain gene.

"We are delighted with the verdict and the vindication that Plexxikon made groundbreaking innovations that have made a difference in the lives of cancer patients," Plexxikon's attorney Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri said in an email.

Durie also said that the judge would impose a royalty on Novartis going forward, and may increase the award based on the company's willful infringement.

Plexxikon's CEO Chao Zhang said in a statement he was "gratified" that the jury affirmed the patents' validity "so that we can continue discovering and developing innovative new drugs for patients in need."

A Novartis spokesperson acknowledged the verdict and said in a statement that the company was considering an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Novartis attorney Thomas Steindler of McDermott Will & Emery didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Novartis' Tafinlar was developed by GlaxoSmithKline and acquired by Novartis in a 2015 asset swap. The complaint said that GSK developed Tafinlar -- which allegedly works in the same way as Zelboraf -- from confidential information it acquired from Plexxikon during licensing discussions.

Novartis had argued that the patents were invalid for several reasons, including because they were preceded by three GSK compounds.

Novartis sold over $1.5 billion of Tafinlar last fiscal year, according to a company report. Plexxikon's complaint said it had sold over $1.5 billion of Zelboraf at the time.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam presided over the case in Oakland.

The case is Plexxikon Inc v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:17-cv-04405.

For Plexxikon: Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri

For Novartis: Thomas Steindler of McDermott Will & Emery