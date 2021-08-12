NPE PersonalWeb trounced at Fed Circ on Google, Amazon infringement claims

REUTERS/Thomas White

(Reuters) - Tech companies including Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Dell EMC won rulings at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday allowing them to escape patent disputes with non-practicing entity PersonalWeb Technologies.

In a precedential ruling, U.S. Circuit Judge Sharon Prost wrote for a three-judge panel affirming that Google, Facebook, and others had proven the relevant parts of the data-management patents they were accused of infringing were invalid.

In a separate nonprecedential ruling, U.S. Circuit Judge Alan Lourie wrote for the same panel that Amazon didn't infringe PersonalWeb patents.

Dell spokesperson Krish Gupta said the company was pleased with the decision, which highlights "the importance of defending ourselves when the allegations against us lack merit."

Google attorneys Matthias Kamber of Keker Van Nest & Peters and Dan Bagatell of Perkins Coie declined to comment.

Heidi Keefe of Cooley, who represented Facebook, also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did PersonalWeb or its attorney Larry Hadley of Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro. Google and Facebook also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cynthia Vreeland of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, represented all of the defendants in the precedential case.

PersonalWeb -- which has sued several tech companies over its data-related patents -- filed complaints against Google, YouTube, Facebook, EMC Corp, and VMWare Inc for allegedly infringing three patents related to data-processing systems that assign each piece of data a unique name depending on its content.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila found last year that the relevant parts of the patents were directed to patent-ineligible abstract ideas and ended the case. Prost, joined by Lourie and Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna, affirmed the ruling on Thursday.

PersonalWeb argued that its invention was a "substantially unique, algorithm-derived, content-based identifier for all data items in a networked computer." But Prost agreed with Davila that the relevant parts of the patents covered an abstract three-step process of using an identifier, comparing it with something else, and managing data.

"These functions are mental processes that can be performed in the human mind or using a pencil and paper - a telltale sign of abstraction," Prost said, and "each component of the claims' three-step progression reflects a concept we have already described as abstract."

The combination of these processes also didn't create a patentable invention, Prost said.

Prost also rejected PersonalWeb's argument that the parts of the patents were valid because they solve a specific problem with computer networking. Information-management problems "have long predated computers," Prost said, and PersonalWeb's solution was no different from "for example, using content-based identifiers to purge duplicate books."

The patents also didn't include a patent-eligible inventive concept, Prost said.

In the nonprecedential ruling, Lourie found that Amazon's CloudFront servers don't infringe PersonalWeb data-identifier patents, affirming U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman's ruling that it couldn't prove infringement based on her construction of a relevant patent term.

Amazon and its attorney Dave Hadden of Fenwick & West didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cases are PersonalWeb Technologies LLC v. Google LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1543, and In re: PersonalWeb Technologies LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1566.

