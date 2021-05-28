NRA chief aims to avoid 'extremist' label, judge blocks elephant video questions

Law firms Dorsey Whitney See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre testified on Thursday during a trial in Dallas bankruptcy court over the legitimacy of the gun rights organization’s Chapter 11 that keeping the NRA part of “mainstream America” is critical to its success.

His statements came during his second stint on the virtual witness stand during the trial, which is expected to wrap up on Monday. The trial is focused on efforts by the New York Attorney General Letitia James and the NRA’s former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen, to have the organization’s Chapter 11 case thrown out on the grounds that it was not filed for legitimate purposes under bankruptcy law.

On Thursday, LaPierre was questioned by the NRA’s own lawyer, Gregory Garman of Garman Turner Gordon, about his work for the organization. LaPierre has repeatedly been described by other top NRA officers and board members during the trial as irreplaceable thanks to his extensive fundraising efforts.

LaPierre said part of his job is to interact with donors and members as well as to attract celebrities to help spread the NRA’s brand.

“I think if the NRA strays from mainstream, it starts losing its clout. The way the NRA gets beat is it gets pushed to the fringe as an extremist organization,” LaPierre said. “That’s how the NRA loses.”

The NRA filed for bankruptcy about five months after James filed a lawsuit that accuses it and LaPierre of financial misconduct and aims to dissolve the organization. The NRA, which has denied the allegations and called the lawsuit politically motivated, has insisted that it is not trying to escape regulatory oversight but that it plans to use the bankruptcy to exit New York and relocate to a friendlier regulatory environment in Texas. LaPierre has said he feared that without bankruptcy protection, James would try to place the NRA into receivership.

LaPierre on Thursday was also asked about gifts he buys for staff, an issue that was raised in the James complaint. He said for Christmas and weddings, he often buys staff several pints of ice cream.

"Occasionally it would be something different," he added.

LaPierre was saved from addressing a controversial video of him hunting an elephant that was released by The New Yorker and The Trace on Wednesday, despite one lawyer’s attempt to question him about it. The video, filmed several years ago, depicts him struggling to shoot and kill an African bush elephant.

Michael Gruber of Dorsey & Whitney, representing Ackerman, attempted to ask LaPierre if he’d read the news articles about the video. When asked by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale what the relevance was to the bankruptcy trial, Gruber said the video and outrage it sparked spoke to Ackerman’s position that LaPierre “has not done a very good job at all at connecting with mainstream American and has damaged the NRA brand over the last number of years significantly.”

Garman accused Ackerman executive Tony Makris of releasing the video the day before LaPierre was set to testify to “embarrass” him. Gruber said there is no evidence that Makris had anything to do with the release of the video.

Hale shut down the questioning anyway. He noted that he had not seen the video but that he did read the headlines.

“I don’t think we need to go there, Mr. Gruber,” the judge said.

The case is In re National Rifle Association of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 21-30085.

Reporting by Maria Chutchian