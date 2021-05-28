NRC immune from whistleblower suits over nuclear safety, 4th Circuit rules

The logo of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is shown on the podium during a public meeting hosted by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to discuss issues surrounding the decommissioning of the reactors at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in Carlsbad, California September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS LOGO)

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has sovereign immunity in whistleblower lawsuits by employees, rejecting claims by a nuclear engineer who says he was denied promotions after raising safety concerns.

The Energy Reorganization Act of 1974 allows whistleblower claims by employees who face retaliation "by any person," and the federal government is not a person, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

"Characterizing the government as a person gives it too much credit," Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote. "Whereas a person is understood to be a unique individual or single entity, the government is impersonally composed of untold millions of persons."

The court upheld a decision by the U.S. Department of Labor's Administrative Review Board (ARB) that said the NRC was immune from a lawsuit by Michael Peck, who provided testimony to the agency's inspector general and warned a U.S. Senate committee about insufficient safety conditions at a California power plant.

Peck is represented by lawyers from Clifford & Garde and the nonprofit Government Accountability Project. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the NRC.

Peck began working for the NRC in 2000, and from 2007 to 2012 was the senior resident inspector at the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County, California.

Between 2013 and 2016, Peck raised the alarm several times about allegedly unsafe conditions at the plant. That included filing a formal "differing professional opinion" with the NRC, participating in an investigation by the NRC's inspector general, and urging senators to probe the matter.

In 2016 and 2017 Peck applied for and was denied two promotions. He filed a complaint with the Department of Labor accusing the NRC of retaliation in violation of the Energy Reorganization Act. The law requires that to state a retaliation claim, an employee must have "been discharged or otherwise discriminated against by any person."

An administrative law judge ruled that the NRC had sovereign immunity and dismissed Peck's case. The ARB in 2019 agreed.

Peck in his appeal argued that the term "person" in the ERA was interchangeable with "employer," and that the law waived the NRC's sovereign immunity. Otherwise, he said, the whistleblower protections contained in the law would be meaningless.

On Friday, the 4th Circuit said Peck had failed to overcome the general presumption that the term "person" does not apply to sovereign government entities.

"Including the government within the meaning of 'person' would raise a host of new issues ranging from the merely befuddling to the truly bizarre, such as allowing the government to bring criminal or civil enforcement proceedings against itself (and) compromising treaties," Wilkinson wrote.

Shielding the NRC from whistleblower lawsuits does not leave employees without recourse, the panel said. The agency's inspector general can recommend discipline against supervisors who retaliate against whistleblowers, the court said, and employees can sue individual officials for violating the law.

The panel included Circuit Judges G. Steven Agee and Henry Floyd.

The case is Peck v. U.S. Department of Labor, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1154.

For Peck: Ned Miltenberg

For the ARB: James Morlath of the U.S. Department of Labor