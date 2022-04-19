Nursing home operator postpones final hearing on bankruptcy plan

Summary

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing Gulf Coast Health Care LLC's bankruptcy has pushed the final hearing on its proposed liquidation plan to next week to allow opponents of the deal to review a report that analyzes potential litigation against people and entities associated with the bankrupt nursing home operator.

The report, which was not public, became a point of contention on Tuesday, which was set to be the first full day of the hearing on the plan. But a few hours into the hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens in Wilmington, Delaware expressed frustration as witnesses for Gulf Coast attempted to rely on the results of the report in their testimony, despite the fact that the report itself was kept under wraps.

"It's problematic," Owens said.

In response to the judge’s remarks, Gulf Coast attorney Daniel Simon of McDermott Will & Emery said his team would make the report available to the judge and the opponents of the plan by the end of the day. The hearing will resume on April 27.

Gulf Coast, which operated 28 nursing homes across Florida, Georgia and Mississippi when it filed for bankruptcy in October, has transferred its facilities to new operators and is now looking for approval from Owens to begin the process of winding itself down. But it faces opposition from the U.S. Trustee, the federal government’s bankruptcy watchdog, and plaintiffs that have blamed the company for patient deaths and injuries.

They argue that the plan improperly includes protections against future litigation, known as non-debtor releases, for people and entities with ties to the company, including equity holders, officers and service providers, but who are not bankrupt themselves.

Gulf Coast’s lawyers contend that those releases were necessary to secure financial contributions for creditor recoveries.

The case is In re Gulf Coast Health Care LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-11336.

For Gulf Coast: David Hurst, Daniel Simon and Emily Keil of McDermott Will & Emery

For the U.S. Trustee: Joseph McMahon and Juliet Sarkessian

