N.Y. doctor seeks to avoid prison time for Insys kickbacks

(Reuters) - A New York doctor who pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing the company’s fentanyl spray is seeking to avoid prison time, asking for home confinement in light of hardships his family has suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Goldstein, who is scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan, had previously sought a 15-month sentence.

However, his lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Jacob Kaplan of Brafman & Associates, said in a filing Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that Goldstein's family had been forced to declare bankruptcy, put their New York home on the market and make plans to move in with Goldstein's in-laws in Maine.

"These issues, which have weighed heavily on the Goldstein family, will become insurmountable if Goldstein is sentenced to a prison term and his wife will be forced to raise and support the family on her own," they said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.

Goldstein pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute by accepting $196,000 from the drugmaker to act as a speaker at educational programs that prosecutors contend were shams.

Goldstein is one of a number of doctors and former Insys employees around the country who have been criminally charged in connection with the company's promotion of its fentanyl spray, Subsys. Two doctors indicted in the same case as Goldstein, Todd Schlifstein and Alexandru Burducea, have already been sentenced to two and five years in prison, respectively.

According to Tuesday's filing, Goldstein began driving for ride hailing companies Uber and Lyft after he lost his medical license as a result of his guilty plea, but saw his income drop sharply because of COVID-related travel restrictions, pushing the family into bankruptcy.

Goldstein's lawyers said the impending move to Maine will result in his wife losing her job, and his son from losing access to the Manhattan hospital where he had been treated for hemophilia.

They also said leniency was warranted because of Goldstein's conduct during the pandemic, including about 250 hours of volunteering with the American Red Cross.

Arizona-based Insys filed for bankruptcy in June 2019 after reaching a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Several executives and employees have been convicted of crimes, including founder and former chief executive John Kapoor, who was found guilty by a jury in 2019 of running a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors through the company's speaker program to prescribe Subsys and sentenced to 5-1/2 years in prison. He has denied wrongdoing and is appealing.

Subsys was approved only to treat cancer pain, though prosecutors alleged it was prescribed widely to non-cancer patients. Fentanyl is an especially potent opioid, up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The case is United States v. Goldstein, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-cr-00217.

For Goldstein: Marc Agnifilo of Brafman & Associates

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Abramowicz and Noah Solowiejczyk

