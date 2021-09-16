NY hedge fund founder Kamensky's law license suspended after prison sentence

REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - A New York appellate court on Thursday suspended the law license of a hedge fund founder who was sentenced to prison for corrupting the sale of some assets during Neiman Marcus' bankruptcy.

Daniel Kamensky was sentenced to six months in prison in May after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. Prosecutors said Kamensky pressured Jefferies Financial Group not to bid for securities belonging to Neiman Marcus' creditors so his now-closed Marble Ridge Capital LP could buy them at a lower price.

Kamensky was also sentenced to six months of home confinement and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.

A final order of censure, suspension or disbarment will be entered after Kamensky is released from prison and after a hearing regarding the appropriate sanction, according to Thursday's order by New York's Appellate Division, First Department.

The court said Kamensky, through an attorney, did not object to having his license suspended, but "he requests a sanction hearing and the opportunity to present evidence in mitigation."

Kamensky was represented in the criminal case by former Manhattan acting U.S. attorney Joon Kim, who is now a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, and Barnes & Thornburg partners Joseph Matteo and Lawrence Gerschwer. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Kamensky exploited his role as co-chair of a Neiman creditors committee to block Jefferies from bidding 30 cents per share for securities he wanted to buy for 20 cents per share. He also threatened to stop doing business with Jefferies if it pursued its bid and asked an employee there to lie about what he had done, prosecutors alleged.

