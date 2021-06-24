N.Y. judge Scarpulla says commercial law is where the party's at

Law firms Proskauer Rose See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - New York Supreme Court Associate Justice Saliann Scarpulla loves the world of commercial law. But the granddaughter of Sicilian immigrants who grew up in Queens says she felt out of place at first.

Scarpulla, who sits on the court's appellate division and has been a judge for 20 years, remembers being expected to connect with partners over golf as a young associate in the late 1980s.

"I had never been to a country club before," she said. "I was so intimidated by that whole process."

As a judge, the Brooklyn Law School graduate has advocated for lawyers from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in commercial litigation to "join the party."

Scarpulla participates in a program that places law students of color in judicial internships and has supported the adoption of commercial division rules that give attorneys who are female or otherwise underrepresented opportunities to argue in court.

"We more senior commercial lawyers have to get out of that comfort zone of trying to forge bonds with people who are just like us," she said.

Championing diversity is a way of staying true to her roots; becoming a commercial litigator wasn't her original plan. As an undergraduate at Boston University, Scarpulla, 59, worked for the National Women's Political Caucus and thought she would use her legal skills to advocate for womens' rights.

Courtesy of Saliann Scarpulla.

But Scarpulla discovered commercial litigation played to her analytical strengths; she prefered "structured situations" over the "dramatic."

"I will never be the person who quotes Bob Dylan in my decisions," she said.

After clerking for New York Supreme Court Justice Alvin Klein and practicing as an associate at the firm now known as Proskauer Rose, Scarpulla worked at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and as in-house counsel at Hudson United Bank.

That experience in financial law was invaluable when she came to the New York Supreme Court's commercial division in 2014, after serving 13 years as a judge on New York city and state courts.

In the commercial division, Scarpulla presided over high profile business disputes, including Bank of America Corp's $8.5 billion settlement with investors in failed mortgage securities.

She takes an active approach to running her courtroom and is not one to merely listen and nod while attorneys argue before her.

Scarpulla cut off a lawyer during a 2018 hearing in the New York Attorney General's case against then-President Donald Trump's charity. Trump's lawyer, Alan Futerfas, had argued the case was politically motivated.

"Every case is all about something else in every possible way, but the job of a judge is to focus on making sure all that outside noise is off the table," she said in an interview. "Otherwise the law would be a mess."

Aside from politics and media attention, Scarpulla said the Trump Foundation case was like any other, where she tried to have the parties resolve as much as they could on their own.

The judge ordered the foundation to pay $2 million which was directed to other charities agreed to by the state. The settlement also dissolved the charity and required Trump to admit misusing its funds.

But the "good stuff," Scarpulla says, is when cases involve foreign law, conflicts between the law in different states, or areas of law that remain underdeveloped.

One example is the influx of securities cases brought under the 1933 Act. Those cases had been filed in federal court until the Supreme Court's 2018 decision in Cyan Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund, which said they could be brought in state court.

"We're grappling with some of the issues of meshing state law with federal law and I think we've got a way to [go]," she said.

But some of the hardest cases of her career have presented difficult factual scenarios, rather than challenging legal questions.

She still remembers a case from 20 years ago in which an individual who had contracted AIDS through a blood transfusion could not sue because the case was brought outside the statute of limitations.

"No matter what I tried to figure out I could not revive that suit," she said. "It still is in my mind as a case where the law just is what it is, but the outcome was not one that I would have wished for."

Joining the Appellate Division's First Department last year during the pandemic presented a new challenge.

A panel of four or five judges hear as many as 20 appeals a day from the state courts in Manhattan and the Bronx when the court is in session.

Scarpulla found remote arguments made it harder to pick up on visual clues as to when each judge would speak.

"Unlike the trial court where you are basically the queen of your own castle, this is a collaborative effort," she said.

Thinking about her time on the bench, Scarpulla feels grateful to have come so far from her family's humble beginnings in the U.S. and play a part in helping the economy function.

"I remind myself of that on Sunday night, when I'm writing," she said, laughing.