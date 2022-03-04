NYPD union has stake in lawsuit over response to race protests: court

Demonstrator stands on top of a damaged NYPD vehicle during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Union Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

State AG, demonstrators say NYPD used excessive force during protests

Ruling reverses judge who said lawsuit did not implicate union

(Reuters) - The union for New York City police officers can intervene in litigation claiming the police department responded with excessive force to a series of protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by Minneapolis police, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said consolidated lawsuits by the New York Attorney General and groups of protesters could lead to policy changes that affect officers' safety, which the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) has a clear stake in protecting.

The plaintiffs claim that during protests in the summer of 2020 the NYPD used excessive force, engaged in unreasonable searches and violated demonstrators' rights to peaceful assembly. They sued dozens of individual officers, the city and the NYPD, claiming department policies allowed for the conduct and were unconstitutional.

The NYPD has denied that its officers engaged in unlawful conduct on a widespread basis.

Floyd's murder in May 2020 sparked nationwide protests and a reckoning over the treatment of Black people by police. New York City and the state subsequently adopted a series of reforms, including limiting qualified immunity for officers accused of misconduct, requiring the NYPD to track the demographics of people targeted for traffic stops and repealing a law that barred public disclosure of officers' disciplinary records.

A federal judge in Manhattan last year denied the PBA's motion to intervene in the lawsuits. The judge said the litigation had no connection to the union's collective-bargaining interests and that safety concerns could be addressed by the individual officers named as defendants in the lawsuits.

But the 2nd Circuit on Friday said officers' interests in their personal safety and vindicating their conduct was distinct from the union's obligations to advocate for its members on a broad scale.

"That interest may be impaired in litigation that could result in a determination that NYPD policies governing the interaction of officers and protesters are unlawful and must be altered," Circuit Judge Steven Menashi wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Debra Ann Livingston and Dennis Jacobs.

The New York City Law Department and the Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the PBA and lawyers for the protesters.

The case is Payne v. de Blasio, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1316.

For the private plaintiffs: Joshua Moskovitz of the Law Office of Joshua Moskovitz

For the state: Assistant Solicitor General Philip Levitz

For the city: Mackenzie Fillow of the New York City Law Department

For the PBA: Robert Smith of the Law Offices of Robert S. Smith

