Obama-era NLRB GC properly ratified predecessor's actions: 2nd Circ.

Summary Related documents GC's "boilerplate" language was sufficient in wake of SCOTUS ruling

Electrical contractor claimed NLRB complaint was invalid

D.C., 3rd Circuits came to same conclusion

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld Obama-era National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Richard Griffin's ratification of actions taken by his predecessor, Lafe Solomon, after the U.S. Supreme Court found that Solomon's appointment was invalid.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by New Jersey electrical contractor Colacino Industries Inc that even if Griffin had the power to ratify Solomon's issuance of a complaint against the company, his use of "boilerplate" language to do so in a series of cases was insufficient.

The Supreme Court in the 2017 case NLRB v. Southwest General Inc said Solomon improperly served as the board's acting general counsel once former President Barack Obama nominated him to take the job permanently. Griffin soon after issued identical notices ratifying Solomon's actions in scores of cases.

The 2nd Circuit said Griffin properly ratified the complaint against Colacino, and upheld the board's 2018 decision that the company unlawfully refused to bargain with a union and fired an employee out of anti-union animus.

The companies' lawyers at Harris Beach did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the NLRB.

Solomon's office in a 2013 complaint claimed Colacino's owner and a closely related company owned by his father, Newark Electric Corp, were obligated to bargain with an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local.

Colacino in 2012 had pulled out of a multiemployer bargaining agreement with IBEW during a trial period, but Newark Electric never did and the two companies were alter egos, Solomon claimed.

An administrative law judge sided with the union and the five-member board in 2015 affirmed the decision.

The companies took the case to the D.C. Circuit, and the Supreme Court decided Southwest General while the appeal was pending. The high court ruled that actions taken by Solomon from the time he was nominated in January 2011 until Obama withdrew the nomination more than two years later were invalid.

The D.C. Circuit then remanded Colacino's case to the board. Griffin around that time ratified the complaint issued four years earlier, and the NLRB in 2018 upheld its earlier ruling in the case.

Colacino again appealed, arguing that Southwest General had invalidated the complaint issued by Solomon and could not be revived by Griffin. And even if it could, the generic language used by Griffin's office did not demonstrate the "full knowledge of relevant facts" necessary for valid ratification under federal law, the company said.

The 2nd Circuit on Friday said that while federal law allows for actions by invalidly-appointed officials to be voided, it does not require it.

The court is bound by a presumption that government actors such as the NLRB general counsel properly discharged their duties, and Colacino presented no evidence that Griffin's office was not aware of the facts of the case, Circuit Judge Susan Carney wrote.

The court joined the 3rd and D.C. Circuits in ruling that Griffin properly ratified actions taken by Solomon.

The 2nd Circuit panel included Circuit Judge John Walker and U.S. District Judge John Koeltl of the Southern District of New York, who sat by designation.

The case is National Labor Relations Board v. Newark Electric Corporation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-2784.

For the NLRB: Milakshmi Rajapakse

For the companies: Edward Trevvett of Harris Beach