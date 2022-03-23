Ohio federal judge no longer faces misconduct order over rejected psych exam

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has vacated a first-of-its-kind order finding an Ohio federal judge committed misconduct by refusing to undergo a mental health examination amid a lawsuit he filed challenging the decision.

The Judicial Council of the 6th Circuit in an order dated Friday cited the lawsuit in withdrawing the finding that U.S. District Judge John Adams committed misconduct. It had already dropped a requirement that he undergo a psychiatric examination in 2019.

The council's 2016 misconduct order stemmed from an investigation into allegations the Akron-based jurist threatened to hold a magistrate judge in contempt and engaged in other hostile and disruptive behavior.

He was only the second federal judge ever to be ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination. Adams challenged the council's order in a 2017 lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., and had been appealing its dismissal.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit considered his appeal in September. His case was the first argument now-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson heard since joining the D.C Circuit.

The D.C. Circuit has yet to rule and Friday's decision would appear to undercut the main argument Adams had for why a lower-court judge wrongly deemed his case moot after the council dropped the mental health evaluation requirement.

Paul Orfanedes, Adams' lawyer with the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, in September had argued that because the misconduct finding remained, Adams still had sufficient standing to sue as it was "very harmful to his reputation."

In Friday's order, the council said others components of its earlier order that Adams had not sued over remain in place.

Adams declined to comment on Wednesday.

The initial investigation centered on whether Adams, who was appointed to the bench by former Republican President George W. Bush, suffered from a disability that rendered him unable to carry out his duties.

It was prompted by Adams in 2013 threatening to hold a magistrate judge in contempt for missing a filing deadline in a Social Security case.

A committee overseen by the council in 2015 found Adams, by making the contempt threat and by declining to undergo a psychiatric evaluation it insisted upon in the investigation, committed misconduct.

The Judicial Council in 2016 largely upheld the committee's decision. It issued a public reprimand and ordered Adams' cases be reassigned and that he undergo the psychiatric evaluation. The reassignments order was later overturned.

