Old-timers’ property brawl needs knockout blow

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Real estate moguls Barry Sternlicht and Sam Zell are throwing some pretty weak punches in the fight for $2 billion U.S. industrial property firm Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR.N). A merger battle that kicked off several months ago has unearthed no fewer than five public offers. It’s past time to ask both old-timers for their best punch.

The company first linked up with Zell’s Equity Commonwealth (EQC.N) in May after a sale process, agreeing to an all-stock deal that at the time valued each Monmouth share at $19.40. It made enough sense for both parties. EQC was pivoting from an office real estate business after Zell sold most of its assets and had a wad of cash to spend. Monmouth was in the industrial warehousing sweet spot, coveted because Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other e-commerce businesses need storage. A stock deal that left the Chicago veteran in charge was a way to write Monmouth's next chapter.

Enter Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital. After Zell and Monmouth signed their deal, EQC’s stock price started to fall, and the New York property mogul swooped in. His offer was lower than the original value of Zell's, but it came in cash. After a bump a few days later, it looked a richer proposition.

Further tit-for-tat ensued, with both bidders adding small increments. But as of this week, the two options are pretty similar. There’s a cash offer from Sternlicht for $19.20 a share or the deal with Zell, now in stock or cash with a headline value that’s slightly lower. Both are below the original value of Zell's offer, in part a consequence of EQC’s stock price falling, but for now Monmouth is sticking with its original partner.

The popularity of industrial real estate has pushed prices up. Steve Schwarzman’s Blackstone (BX.N) has bought assets in recent years, including one deal in the midst of this brouhaha. Sector real-estate investment trusts are trading on average 32% above their net asset values, up from a 20% premium in June, according to research firm JLL.

That’s perhaps why both property moguls are wary of paying much more. Still the members of the Landy family, who sit atop Monmouth’s board, could take a cue from humble residential home brokers and solicit best and final offers from both interested buyers. If either wants the company enough, they’ll be forced to land their strongest blow.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Monmouth Real Estate Investment on Aug. 23 reiterated its support for a bid from Sam Zell’s real estate firm Equity Commonwealth. The deal offers shareholders $19 in cash or 0.713 shares of EQC stock for each Monmouth share, subject to proration.

- Monmouth first entered into an agreement in May to be bought by Zell’s outfit. The original agreed deal had Monmouth shareholders receiving 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth, worth about $19.40 per Monmouth share at the time.

- In July, the company said that it had received an offer of $19.51 a share, or $18.70 net of the termination fee it would have to pay EQC and dividend, from a “large private investment firm primarily focused on global real estate.” A few days later, the company said it received an amended unsolicited offer, which increased the offer 18 cents per share.

- On Aug. 16, the company said that it had revised its deal with Zell to the current level. Three days later, the company said it received an unsolicited all-cash offer from Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, an affiliate of Starwood Capital, for $19.20 a share, net of the break fee.

