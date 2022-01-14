O'Melveny, DLA Piper lead on Coinbase's crypto futures exchange buy

Summary

(Reuters) - O’Melveny & Myers is guiding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on its acquisition of crypto futures exchange FairX, which has tapped DLA Piper for the deal.

Coinbase said on Wednesday it would buy FairX as part of plans to offer crypto derivatives to traders in the U.S.

The companies didn’t disclose the deal value.

The O’Melveny team advising Coinbase is led by C. Brophy Christensen, the co-chair of the firm’s corporate department, alongside partners Noah Kornblith and Wenting Yu, according to a statement from the firm.

DLA Piper said in a statement that partners Scott Kapp and Adam Spector are advising FairX.

The firm has counseled FairX through its inception and financing rounds, Kapp said in the statement.

Launched last year, FairX sells futures products and is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

DLA Piper said earlier this month that it counseled cryptocurrency exchange Binance on securing in-principle approval to become a crypto-asset service provider in Bahrain.

