O'Melveny snags McDermott private equity partner in California

(Reuters) - O’Melveny & Myers’ Century City, California, office has hired Ike Chidi from McDermott Will & Emery as a partner in its corporate group, the firm said Monday.

Chidi spent seven years as a banking and finance partner at McDermott and represents private equity firms, as well as companies and banks.

“In an industry that is still trying to become more diverse, I believe that my success becoming a lead finance attorney – for private equity funds, private debt funds and banks – stands out as my top career accomplishment," said Chidi, who is Black.

Chidi said he was drawn to O'Melveny because its private equity practice has great "momentum."

"It just seemed like a really great opportunity to join a practice that was well established in California, Southern California and in the L.A. area," he said.

O'Melveny was founded in Los Angeles and has 17 offices and about 750 lawyers globally, according to its website.

The firm has added 13 other partner hires to its corporate department this year, including several in California. It's also hired in Texas, where the firm opened Dallas and Austin offices in 2021.

A representative from McDermott did not immediately return requests for comment about Chidi’s move.

