One year after an epic storm, Texas' largest electric co-op takes on grid operator

Summary

Summary Law firms Brazos Electric is looking to gut $2 bln bill

Trial in Houston bankruptcy court to begin on Tuesday The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - After a year in bankruptcy, the largest electric cooperative in Texas will face off at a trial on Tuesday against the state’s electric grid operator over a $2 billion bill it was hit with following a historic winter storm last year that knocked out power for millions.

Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston to drastically reduce the $1.9 billion claim the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has filed in the bankruptcy. The outcome of the trial is key to the co-op's eventual exit from bankruptcy, as Brazos has said that it can't put together a reorganization plan until it knows exactly how much the ERCOT claim will be.

Brazos, which is owned by its 16 member co-ops and supplies electricity for around 1.5 million Texans, says ERCOT improperly charged $9,000 per megawatt hour during the storm, a figure that industry experts have said is around 500 times the usual rate. The storm lasted for about a week in the middle of February 2021 but resulted in a bill for Brazos that was nearly three times its total power cost from 2020, according to court papers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brazos filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2021 as a result of the bill.

Before the filing, the co-op had contested the bill arguing that the storm qualified as a “force majeure” event under its contract with ERCOT, meaning it was a circumstance outside of the co-op’s control. It also asserted that ERCOT failed to follow protocols for setting emergency rates outlined under its market participant agreement with Brazos.

Those issues will likely come up during the trial, which is expected to last several days. ERCOT has rejected the co-op’s “force majeure” argument and said that emergency orders from the Public Utilities Council of Texas during the storm superseded the procedures outlined in the market participant agreement.

Representatives for Brazos and ERCOT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jones has already narrowed some arguments, including ERCOT’s contention that Brazos was partially at fault for not properly preparing its facilities for severe winter weather. The judge said that issue had “nothing to do with” the dispute.

The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725.

For Brazos: Lou Strubeck and Nick Hendrix of O'Melveny & Myers; Jason Boland, Paul Trahan and Steve Peirce of Norton Rose Fulbright; and Lino Mendiola, Michael Boldt and Jim Silliman of Eversheds Sutherland (US)

For ERCOT: Kevin Lippman, Deborah Perry, Jamil Alibhai and Ross Parker of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

Read more:

Brazos bankruptcy judge narrows ERCOT defense of $2 bln bill

Members of bankrupt Brazos Electric question strategy amid ERCOT dispute

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.