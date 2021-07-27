Outdoor grills maker Weber targets $5 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

A Weber grill stands on a porch in Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Law firms Traeger & Koempel Law Offices See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 27 (Reuters) - Outdoor grills maker Weber Inc said on Tuesday it expects to raise up to $797 million through an initial public offering in the United States, targeting a valuation of about $5 billion.

The company plans to sell roughly 46.88 million shares priced between $15 and $17 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue jumped 62% year-on-year in the six months ended March 31, driven by the increasing adoption of an outdoor lifestyle, Weber disclosed in the filing.

Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr, who invented the Weber Kettle, a dome-shaped charcoal grill about 70 years ago. Its products include gas, electric and charcoal grills.

BDT Capital Partners, a U.S. fund run by Warren Buffett's banker Byron Trott, holds a controlling interest in the company in partnership with the Stephen family and management.

Entities including BDT will hold about 74% of the combined voting power of Weber's common stock after the offering.

Weber's filing comes as wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the offering.

Weber is expected to list its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WEBR".